Tanzania and U.S. to Finalize Agreements on LNG, Tembo Nickel and Mahenge Graphite Projects

The President of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, met with Andrew Lentz, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting, held at the State House in Dodoma on December 8, 2025, follows the United States’ announcement to review its relations with Tanzania in the wake of the October 29 election protests and the subsequent crackdown.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic, political and security cooperation between Tanzania and the United States.

The meeting reviewed progress on large-scale investment projects and confirmed the intention to conclude final negotiations for the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project and the Tembo Nickel project ahead of their official signing soon, as well as ongoing preparations for the Mahenge Graphite project.

Lentz reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with Tanzania on the basis of shared prosperity rather than aid dependency.

President Hassan welcomed the commitment and confirmed that Tanzania continues to finalize the remaining procedures required for the investments.

“As a non-aligned nation, Tanzania is open and ready to cooperate with all partners who respect our sovereignty and share our development vision,” President Hassan said.

“These strategic projects are vital to the country, and we are determined to complete them to unlock jobs, strengthen investment and improve the well-being of our citizens.”

President Samia also noted that more than 400 United States companies are currently operating in Tanzania, reflecting stable investment conditions and long-standing economic relations between the two countries.

The discussions also covered wider areas of cooperation, including political governance, regional security, economic transformation, private sector growth, cooperation in health and people-to-people exchanges.

Lentz commended President Samia on the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 and confirmed the readiness of the United States Government to support its implementation, as well as the philosophy focusing on democracy and governance reforms.

As a result of the meeting, both parties agreed to finalize the remaining negotiations for major strategic projects involving United States companies in the country.

Key Strategic Projects in Tanzania Involving U.S. companies

–The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project is valued at USD42 billion

It aims to develop offshore gas resources, increase national revenues and position Tanzania among the leading producers of LNG globally.

–The Tembo Nickel project in Ngara is valued at USD942 million

It targets the extraction of nickel, a key mineral in electric vehicle battery production, supporting industrial growth and export earnings.

–The Mahenge Graphite project is valued at USD300 million

It will produce high-grade graphite for the renewable energy sector and strengthen Tanzania’s share in the global clean-energy supply chain.