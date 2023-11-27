Abdulmajid Nsekela, CEO of CRDB Bank, Wins Tanzania’s Top Executive Awards 2023

Abdulmajid Nsekela, CEO of CRDB Bank, secured the title of Best Executive of the Year 2023 at the Tanzania 100 CEOs Awards Gala held at The Super Dome in Dar es Salaam.

The event, which took place on November 24, gathered achievers from various industries to recognize outstanding leadership.

Nsekela’s victory follows his recent recognition as the most influential director in the country at the Consumer Choice Awards Africa (CCAA) 2023, underscoring his commitment to excellence and visionary leadership in the banking sector.

The gala also acknowledged distinguished professionals from various industries, including Hosea Kashimba, a member of CRDB Bank’s Board of Directors and the Director General of the Social Security Agency for Public Servants (PSSSF), who earned the title of Best Director of the Year for public organizations.

The list of winners for the 2023 Tanzania Top 100 Executive Awards is as follows:

Best Executive of the Year: Abdulmajid Nsekela, CEO of CRDB Bank

Tully Esther Mwambapa, Communications Director of CRDB Bank and Executive Director of CRDB Bank Foundation Best Chairman of the Board of Directors: Adam Kastay, Equipment Specialist in the Northern Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nice Orphans’ Center in Arusha

The Tanzania 100 CEOs Awards Gala served as a platform not only to honor outstanding executives but also to facilitate insightful discussions on various industry topics, fostering collaboration and innovation.

As the event concluded, there was a palpable sense of optimism, emphasizing the vital role of visionary leadership in propelling Tanzania’s economic development.