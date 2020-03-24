Stanbic Bank Takes Precautions to Minimize Risk for Customers and Staff

As Africans continue to face challenges around precautionary measures to minimize the risk of spread of the Covid-19 virus, Stanbic Bank is encouraging customers to consider digital banking as a preferred option to visiting a physical branch.

“The safety of our employees and customers is something that we care deeply about and we strongly encourage customers to use Stanbic Bank’s suite of digital banking tools for their financial needs, whether this be from a personal or business perspective,” says Brian Ndadzungira, Stanbic

Bank Tanzania Head of Personal and Business Banking.

“Digital platforms provide an efficient, fast, safe and nearly instantaneous solution to many, if not all of your daily banking requirements, away from public spaces,” he adds.

Stanbic Bank’s digital products offer ease and convenience, no matter where the person is located, and replace the need to visit a physical branch. During times like these, digital, contact-free banking will help clients to carry on with their personal and business lives without disruption.

Ndadzungira explains that customers can manage account limits, make payments to local or international beneficiaries, stay connected by accessing prepaid airtime, data and electricity, download and send statements or use mobile money almost anywhere and at any time.

Digital solutions for business owners also make it possible to bank remotely and our relationship managers are available via phone and email to assist wherever possible.

Ndadzungira adds that Stanbic Bank representatives at the call center will be available to assist customers should they require advice or have specific questions related to their financial needs.

“This will likely see a higher volume of calls at call centers, and we are preparing internal systems for this eventuality.”

Stanbic Bank has rigorous business continuity processes and practices in place. These are rehearsed and planned on a regular basis. All the plans are designed to ensure effective business continuity, the integrity of the systems and processes and the safety and wellbeing of the staff and customers. Part of this plan would be to ensure the ability of the employees to fulfill their duties at other locations where the group operates or from home depending on business and personal requirements.



Stanbic Bank has also issued a wide-ranging travel ban. In order to reduce risk to its staff and our communities, they have taken the decision to suspend all cross-border travel on Standard Bank Group business until further notice.



Stanbic Bank adopted the principles recommended by the World Health Organisation and advise staff and contractors who return from high-risk destinations to adopt the fourteen-day self-isolation principle. The high-risk destination lists are reviewed daily to remain relevant.



“Stanbic Bank continues to closely monitor developments on Covid-19 both locally and abroad to ensure precautionary health measures are in place for our employees, clients and all our stakeholders,” Ndadzungira concludes.