Stanbic Bank Tanzania Hands Over TZS 19 M to Facilitate Construction of Classrooms in Kindi Ward

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Head of Agricultural Sector Investment Henry Kapungu recently handed over a cheque worth TZS 19 million to the CEO of TPC LTD Marius Jacobs (R) for FT Kilimanjaro to facilitate the construction of classrooms at Katanini Secondary School in Kindi Ward, Moshi District in Kilimanjaro region.

The donation is part of the bank’s efforts to support the transformation of Tanzania’s education sector.

Already in 2021, the bank donated 100 desks to the Kijitonyama Secondary school in Dar es Salaam, 100 desks to Tuangoma Primary School in Temeke, and 100 desks to Mbabala Secondary school in Dodoma and planted trees there.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

