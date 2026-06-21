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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 25 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +81.28% to TZS 48.99 Billion as AFRIPRISE (+11.57%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange equity turnover surged +81.28% week-on-week to TZS 48.99 billion during Week 25 of 2026, spanning June 15th to June 19th, with 9,269,119 shares changing hands across 24,326 deals. AFRIPRISE (+11.57%), EABL (+9.90%), and NMB (+7.03%) led the gainers, while TOL (-12.41%), DCB (-10.28%), and MBP (-8.21%) were the session’s heaviest decliners. Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 34,234.55 billion as the DSEI advanced +1.35%, though the Commercial Services index retreated -1.85%. The bond market posted a sharp recovery, with turnover rising +242.08% to TZS 173.64 billion.
June 21, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 25 of 2026, spanning June 15th to June 19th, equity turnover surged +81.28% from Week 24 of 2026, with AFRIPRISE (+11.57%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 12th June 2026 (Week 24 of 2026 closing day) and 19th June 2026 (Week 25 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 48.99 billion, a surge of +81.28% compared to Week 24 of 2026’s TZS 27.03 billion.

A total of 9,269,119 shares changed hands across 24,326 deals, a surge of +33.26% versus Week 24 of 2026’s 6,955,576 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 5,961,196 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 32.03 billion.

CRDB, NMB, and NICO have been persistent fixtures in the top five turnover counters across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.80 billion on volume of 1,726,691 units, a +63.20% increase versus Week 24 of 2026’s TZS 1.10 billion.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 12th June 2026Closing Price (TZS) 19th June 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,1901,200+0.84%
VERTEX-ETF360325-9.72%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.26% of buying and 69.94% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.74% and 30.06% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 5,459,271 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of net selling by foreign investors on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
99.26%0.74%69.94%30.06%-5,459,271

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 25 of 2026 at TZS 34,234.55 billion, a +1.35% change versus Week 24 of 2026’s TZS 33,778.87 billion.

The domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 23,396.49 billion, reflecting a +0.63% gain against Week 24 of 2026.

Measure12th June 2026 (TZS billion)19th June 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation33,778.8734,234.55+1.35%
Domestic Market Capitalisation23,249.3223,396.49+0.63%
ETF Market Capitalisation179.45178.91-0.30%

Indexes

Three of the five DSE indices closed higher relative to Week 24 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index registering the sharpest swing of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +1.35%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +0.63%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index advanced +1.41%, the Industrial & Allied index slipped -0.55%, and the Commercial Services index fell -1.85%.

The Industrial & Allied index has now closed lower for four consecutive weeks, extending its longest losing run of the year.

IndexClosing Value 12th June 2026Closing Value 19th June 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,888.043,940.49+1.35%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,594.128,648.52+0.63%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,091.835,063.71-0.55%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)18,983.5319,251.52+1.41%
Commercial Services (CS)2,154.482,114.58-1.85%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 24 of 2026, the week’s top performers were AFRIPRISE, which advanced +11.57%, EABL, which rose +9.90%, and NMB, which gained +7.03%.

On the losing side, TOL fell -12.41%, DCB declined -10.28%, and MBP shed -8.21%.

NMB and SWIS have each recorded gains for at least three consecutive weeks, reflecting sustained buying interest in both counters.

MKCB, TBL, and TPCC have each registered losses for at least three consecutive weeks, pointing to persistent selling pressure across all three stocks.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 12th June 2026Closing Price (TZS) 19th June 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE605675+11.57%
CRDB2,6502,540-4.15%
DCB535480-10.28%
DSE6,5506,5500.00%
EABL5,0505,550+9.90%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA120115-4.17%
KCB1,7401,720-1.15%
MBP2,0701,900-8.21%
MCB1,0301,000-2.91%
MKCB4,2504,010-5.65%
MUCOBA520500-3.85%
NICO3,8003,650-3.95%
NMB14,94015,990+7.03%
NMG265270+1.89%
PAL395390-1.27%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,7202,740+0.74%
TBL9,9509,890-0.60%
TCC12,36012,540+1.46%
TCCL3,0703,180+3.58%
TOL1,4501,270-12.41%
TPCC7,0406,790-3.55%
TTP5005000.00%
USL25250.00%
VODA740725-2.03%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 173.64 billion across 92 deals, a surge of +242.08% compared to Week 24 of 2026’s TZS 50.76 billion.

The yield curve steepened as the short end fell more sharply than the long end, with the 5-year yield declining -427.2 basis points against a -165.8 basis point move at the 25-year tenor.

The most pronounced shift came at the 5-year tenor, where the yield settled at 10.0862% after falling -427.2 basis points over the week.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 19th June 2026Weighted Average Yield 12th June 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y10.2567%10.0862%14.3581%-427.21530.2590
10Y12.9542%9.4848%9.8951%-41.0976.8817
15Y13.4991%8.8387%10.5267%-168.8740.6517
20Y12.2405%10.7597%10.8359%-7.62619.5100
25Y14.4656%11.6567%13.3149%-165.8301.3407

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities—all in one place.

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