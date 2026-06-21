Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 25 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +81.28% to TZS 48.99 Billion as AFRIPRISE (+11.57%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 25 of 2026, spanning June 15th to June 19th, equity turnover surged +81.28% from Week 24 of 2026, with AFRIPRISE (+11.57%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 12th June 2026 (Week 24 of 2026 closing day) and 19th June 2026 (Week 25 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 48.99 billion, a surge of +81.28% compared to Week 24 of 2026’s TZS 27.03 billion.

A total of 9,269,119 shares changed hands across 24,326 deals, a surge of +33.26% versus Week 24 of 2026’s 6,955,576 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 5,961,196 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 32.03 billion.

CRDB, NMB, and NICO have been persistent fixtures in the top five turnover counters across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.80 billion on volume of 1,726,691 units, a +63.20% increase versus Week 24 of 2026’s TZS 1.10 billion.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 12th June 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 19th June 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,190 1,200 +0.84% VERTEX-ETF 360 325 -9.72%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.26% of buying and 69.94% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.74% and 30.06% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 5,459,271 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of net selling by foreign investors on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 99.26% 0.74% 69.94% 30.06% -5,459,271

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 25 of 2026 at TZS 34,234.55 billion, a +1.35% change versus Week 24 of 2026’s TZS 33,778.87 billion.

The domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 23,396.49 billion, reflecting a +0.63% gain against Week 24 of 2026.

Measure 12th June 2026 (TZS billion) 19th June 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 33,778.87 34,234.55 +1.35% Domestic Market Capitalisation 23,249.32 23,396.49 +0.63% ETF Market Capitalisation 179.45 178.91 -0.30%

Indexes

Three of the five DSE indices closed higher relative to Week 24 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index registering the sharpest swing of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +1.35%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +0.63%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index advanced +1.41%, the Industrial & Allied index slipped -0.55%, and the Commercial Services index fell -1.85%.

The Industrial & Allied index has now closed lower for four consecutive weeks, extending its longest losing run of the year.

Index Closing Value 12th June 2026 Closing Value 19th June 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,888.04 3,940.49 +1.35% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,594.12 8,648.52 +0.63% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,091.83 5,063.71 -0.55% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 18,983.53 19,251.52 +1.41% Commercial Services (CS) 2,154.48 2,114.58 -1.85%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 24 of 2026, the week’s top performers were AFRIPRISE, which advanced +11.57%, EABL, which rose +9.90%, and NMB, which gained +7.03%.

On the losing side, TOL fell -12.41%, DCB declined -10.28%, and MBP shed -8.21%.

NMB and SWIS have each recorded gains for at least three consecutive weeks, reflecting sustained buying interest in both counters.

MKCB, TBL, and TPCC have each registered losses for at least three consecutive weeks, pointing to persistent selling pressure across all three stocks.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 12th June 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 19th June 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 605 675 +11.57% CRDB 2,650 2,540 -4.15% DCB 535 480 -10.28% DSE 6,550 6,550 0.00% EABL 5,050 5,550 +9.90% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 120 115 -4.17% KCB 1,740 1,720 -1.15% MBP 2,070 1,900 -8.21% MCB 1,030 1,000 -2.91% MKCB 4,250 4,010 -5.65% MUCOBA 520 500 -3.85% NICO 3,800 3,650 -3.95% NMB 14,940 15,990 +7.03% NMG 265 270 +1.89% PAL 395 390 -1.27% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,720 2,740 +0.74% TBL 9,950 9,890 -0.60% TCC 12,360 12,540 +1.46% TCCL 3,070 3,180 +3.58% TOL 1,450 1,270 -12.41% TPCC 7,040 6,790 -3.55% TTP 500 500 0.00% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 740 725 -2.03% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 173.64 billion across 92 deals, a surge of +242.08% compared to Week 24 of 2026’s TZS 50.76 billion.

The yield curve steepened as the short end fell more sharply than the long end, with the 5-year yield declining -427.2 basis points against a -165.8 basis point move at the 25-year tenor.

The most pronounced shift came at the 5-year tenor, where the yield settled at 10.0862% after falling -427.2 basis points over the week.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 19th June 2026 Weighted Average Yield 12th June 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 10.2567% 10.0862% 14.3581% -427.2 15 30.2590 10Y 12.9542% 9.4848% 9.8951% -41.0 9 76.8817 15Y 13.4991% 8.8387% 10.5267% -168.8 7 40.6517 20Y 12.2405% 10.7597% 10.8359% -7.6 26 19.5100 25Y 14.4656% 11.6567% 13.3149% -165.8 30 1.3407