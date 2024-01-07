ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report 1st Week of 2024: Year Starts With 1.13% Increase in Market Capitalization

January 7, 2024
DSE CORE Securities

During the first trading week of 2024, from Tuesday 2nd to Friday 5th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activity across various stocks.

Turnover and Volume

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover (4 trading days) of TZS 1,272.07 million from 2,085,260 shares traded.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TICL.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

  1. CRDB: 1,927,034 shares
  2. NMB: 68,750 shares
  3. TICL: 38,684 shares
  4. TCCL: 13,792 shares
  5. SWIS: 10,991 shares
  6. NICO: 8,360 shares
  7. DCB: 6,587 shares
  8. VODA: 4,870 shares
  9. DSE: 3,098 shares
  10. TPCC: 2,434 shares
  11. PAL: 550 shares
  12. TOL: 100 shares
  13. MCB: 10 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 5th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,777.76 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,412.02 billion.

This is an increase of 1.13% and 0.09% compared to the capitalizations at the end of 2023 (Friday, 29th December 2023), of TZS 14,611.43 billion and TZS 11,401.41 billion respectively.

    Bond Market

    In week 1 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted to TZS 50.497 billion. The activity was distributed across various types of bonds as follows:

    1. 15-Year Government Bonds: These bonds, with a coupon rate of 13.50%, saw a total face value of TZS 7.83 billion traded on Tuesday 2nd January, and an additional TZS 0.002 billion on Friday 5th January 2024.
    2. 20-Year Government Bonds: The 20-year bonds with a coupon rate of 15.49% had a significant trading volume, with TZS 4.14 billion traded on Tuesday 2nd January, and TZS 18.94 billion on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. Another set of 20-year bonds with a coupon rate of 12.10% had a face value of TZS 0.30 billion traded on Thursday 4th January, and a further TZS 4.67 billion of 20-year bonds (15.49% coupon) traded the same day.
    3. 25-Year Government Bonds: These bonds had two different coupon rates in the market. The ones with a 12.56% coupon saw TZS 5.98 billion traded on Tuesday 2nd January, TZS 1.74 billion on Wednesday 3rd January and TZS 3.88 billion on Thursday 4th January. Additionally, a 25-year bond with a 15.95% coupon rate had a face value of TZS 0.03 billion traded on Tuesday 2nd January and TZS 1.95 billion on Friday 5th January 2024.
    4. 5-Year Government Bonds: A 5-year bond with a 9.18% coupon rate had a face value of TZS 1.00 billion traded on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.
    5. 3-Year Corporate Bonds: On the corporate side, a 3-year bond with a 9.50% coupon rate had TZS 20 million traded on Tuesday 2nd January and another 3-year bond with an 8.50% coupon rate saw TZS 15 million traded on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.
    Indexes

    The All Share Index (DSEI), the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI), and the Tanzania Share (TSI) indexes saw a mild increase from the previous week, while the Commercial Services (CS) and the Industrial & Allied (IA) indexes saw a minor decrease.

    IndexClosing Value 29th December 2023Closing Value 5th January 2024Variation
    All Share Index (DSEI)1,750.631,770.551.14%
    Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,304.404,308.410.09%
    Industrial & Allied (IA)5,182.515,181.39-0.02%
    Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,536.464,554.920.41%
    Commercial Services (CS)2,147.742,144.37-0.16%

    Stock Performances

    The best-performing stock of the week in terms of price variation were EABL (+8.79%), and DCB (+7.69%).

    The worst-performing stock of the week in terms of price variation was SWIS (-6.06%).

    StockClosing Price (TZS) 29th December 2023Closing Price (TZS) 5th January 2024Variation %
    CRDB4604651.09%
    DCB1301407.69%
    DSE1,8001,8000.00%
    EABL1,8201,9808.79%
    JATU2652650.00%
    JHL2,9602,940-0.68%
    KA**80800.00%
    KCB3503602.86%
    MBP3053050.00%
    MCB3103100.00%
    MKCB6306300.00%
    MUCOBA4004000.00%
    NICO5005000.00%
    NMB4,5004,5000.00%
    NMG3203251.56%
    PAL4004000.00%
    SWALA4504500.00%
    SWIS1,3201,240-6.06%
    TBL10,90010,9000.00%
    TCC17,00017,0000.00%
    TCCL2,1202,100-0.94%
    TICL1901952.63%
    TOL6606600.00%
    TPCC4,3604,3600.00%
    TTP1201200.00%
    USL550.00%
    VODA7707700.00%
    YETU5105100.00%
    ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5″ January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

    This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.

