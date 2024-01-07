Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report 1st Week of 2024: Year Starts With 1.13% Increase in Market Capitalization

During the first trading week of 2024, from Tuesday 2nd to Friday 5th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activity across various stocks.

Turnover and Volume

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover (4 trading days) of TZS 1,272.07 million from 2,085,260 shares traded.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TICL.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB: 1,927,034 shares NMB: 68,750 shares TICL: 38,684 shares TCCL: 13,792 shares SWIS: 10,991 shares NICO: 8,360 shares DCB: 6,587 shares VODA: 4,870 shares DSE: 3,098 shares TPCC: 2,434 shares PAL: 550 shares TOL: 100 shares MCB: 10 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 5th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,777.76 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,412.02 billion.

This is an increase of 1.13% and 0.09% compared to the capitalizations at the end of 2023 (Friday, 29th December 2023), of TZS 14,611.43 billion and TZS 11,401.41 billion respectively.

Bond Market

In week 1 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted to TZS 50.497 billion. The activity was distributed across various types of bonds as follows:

15-Year Government Bonds: These bonds, with a coupon rate of 13.50%, saw a total face value of TZS 7.83 billion traded on Tuesday 2nd January, and an additional TZS 0.002 billion on Friday 5th January 2024. 20-Year Government Bonds: The 20-year bonds with a coupon rate of 15.49% had a significant trading volume, with TZS 4.14 billion traded on Tuesday 2nd January, and TZS 18.94 billion on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. Another set of 20-year bonds with a coupon rate of 12.10% had a face value of TZS 0.30 billion traded on Thursday 4th January, and a further TZS 4.67 billion of 20-year bonds (15.49% coupon) traded the same day. 25-Year Government Bonds: These bonds had two different coupon rates in the market. The ones with a 12.56% coupon saw TZS 5.98 billion traded on Tuesday 2nd January, TZS 1.74 billion on Wednesday 3rd January and TZS 3.88 billion on Thursday 4th January. Additionally, a 25-year bond with a 15.95% coupon rate had a face value of TZS 0.03 billion traded on Tuesday 2nd January and TZS 1.95 billion on Friday 5th January 2024. 5-Year Government Bonds: A 5-year bond with a 9.18% coupon rate had a face value of TZS 1.00 billion traded on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. 3-Year Corporate Bonds: On the corporate side, a 3-year bond with a 9.50% coupon rate had TZS 20 million traded on Tuesday 2nd January and another 3-year bond with an 8.50% coupon rate saw TZS 15 million traded on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

Indexes

The All Share Index (DSEI), the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI), and the Tanzania Share (TSI) indexes saw a mild increase from the previous week, while the Commercial Services (CS) and the Industrial & Allied (IA) indexes saw a minor decrease.

Index Closing Value 29th December 2023 Closing Value 5th January 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,750.63 1,770.55 1.14% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,304.40 4,308.41 0.09% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,182.51 5,181.39 -0.02% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,536.46 4,554.92 0.41% Commercial Services (CS) 2,147.74 2,144.37 -0.16%

Stock Performances

The best-performing stock of the week in terms of price variation were EABL (+8.79%), and DCB (+7.69%).

The worst-performing stock of the week in terms of price variation was SWIS (-6.06%).

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 29th December 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 5th January 2024 Variation % CRDB 460 465 1.09% DCB 130 140 7.69% DSE 1,800 1,800 0.00% EABL 1,820 1,980 8.79% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,960 2,940 -0.68% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 350 360 2.86% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 500 500 0.00% NMB 4,500 4,500 0.00% NMG 320 325 1.56% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,320 1,240 -6.06% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,120 2,100 -0.94% TICL 190 195 2.63% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,360 4,360 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5″ January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.