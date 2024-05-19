ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 20 of 2024: NMB +5.49%, CRDB -12.50%

May 19, 2024
DSE CORE Securities

The trading week ending on Friday, May 17th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a significant decrease in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 20 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.36 billion from 892,662 shares traded in 836 deals. This represents a -68.7% decrease in total turnover and a -92.1% decrease in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 7.56 billion and 11,374,098 shares traded).

          Market Capitalization

          During the trading week ending May 17th, 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 14,837.33 trillion and TZS 11,714.95 trillion, respectively. This is -0.38% and -0.48% less than the previous week (TZS 14,894.44 trillion and TZS 11,772.06 trillion).

          Bond Market

          In the trading week that ended on May 17th, 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 78.5 billion, a -28.4% decrease compared to transactions worth TZS 109.72 billion during the previous week.

          Indexes

          At the end of week 20 of 2024, all indexes except for Commercial Services (CS), which stayed flat, showed a negligible reduction in their values.

          IndexClosing Value 10th May 2024Closing Value 17th May 2024Variation
          All Share Index (DSEI)1,784.551,777.70-0.38%
          Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,444.334,422.77-0.49%
          Industrial & Allied (IA)5,167.815,162.21-0.11%
          Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)5,035.414,971.95-1.26%
          Commercial Services (CS)2,134.272,134.270.00%

          Stock Performances

          In week 20 of 2024, NMB experienced the greatest gain in price of 5.49%, while CRDB experienced the greatest decline of -12.50%.

          StockClosing Price (TZS) 10th May 2024Closing Price (TZS) 17th May 2024Variation %
          CRDB560490-12.50%
          DCB1301300.00%
          DSE1,8601,8600.00%
          EABL1,8401,8400.00%
          JATU2652650.00%
          JHL2,9802,9800.00%
          KA**80800.00%
          KCB3153150.00%
          MBP3003000.00%
          MCB3103100.00%
          MKCB6206301.61%
          MUCOBA4004000.00%
          NICO7708003.90%
          NMB4,7405,0005.49%
          NMG3153150.00%
          PAL4004000.00%
          SWALA4504500.00%
          SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
          TBL10,90010,9000.00%
          TCC17,00017,0000.00%
          TCCL2,0001,900-5.00%
          TICL1901900.00%
          TOL6906900.00%
          TPCC4,3004,3000.00%
          TTP1201200.00%
          USL550.00%
          VODA7707700.00%
          YETU5105100.00%
          ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

