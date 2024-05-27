ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 21 of 2024: Turnover Up 184% and Market Cap Up 15%

May 27, 2024
DSE CORE Securities

The trading week ending on Friday, May 24th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a massive increase in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 21 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 6.72 billion from 2,610,671 shares traded in 913 deals. This represents a massive increase of 184.7% decrease in total turnover and a 192.4% increase in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 2.36 billion from 892,662 shares traded).

          Market Capitalization

          During the trading week ending May 24th, 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 17,118.24 billion and TZS 11,865.34 trillion, respectively. This is an increase of 15.3% and 1.2% compared to the previous week (TZS 14,837.33 billion and TZS 11,714.95 billion).

          Bond Market

          In the trading week that ended on May 24th, 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 56.98 billion, representing a decrease of -27.4% compared to transactions worth TZS 78.5 billion during the previous week.

          Indexes

          At the end of week 21 of 2024, all indexes except for Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS), which remained flat, showed a strong increase in their values. The most notable performance was by the All Share Index (DSEI), which grew by 15.37%.

          IndexClosing Value 17th May 2024Closing Value 24th May 2024Variation
          All Share Index (DSEI)1,777.702,050.9915.37%
          Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,422.774,479.541.28%
          Industrial & Allied (IA)5,162.215,162.210.00%
          Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,971.955,160.063.78%
          Commercial Services (CS)2,134.272,134.270.00%

          Stock Performances

          On Friday, May 24, 2024, KCB experienced the greatest weekly gain in price, increasing by 119.05% compared to the previous week’s close. This was followed by EABL with a 65.76% increase and JHL with a 21.14% increase.

          StockClosing Price (TZS) 17th May 2024Closing Price (TZS) 24th May 2024Variation %
          CRDB4905002.04%
          DCB1301300.00%
          DSE1,8601,8600.00%
          EABL1,8403,05065.76%
          JATU2652650.00%
          JHL2,9803,61021.14%
          KA**80800.00%
          KCB315690119.05%
          MBP3003000.00%
          MCB3103100.00%
          MKCB6306300.00%
          MUCOBA4004000.00%
          NICO8008000.00%
          NMB5,0005,2505.00%
          NMG31539023.81%
          PAL4004000.00%
          SWALA4504500.00%
          SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
          TBL10,90010,9000.00%
          TCC17,00017,0000.00%
          TCCL1,9001,9000.00%
          TICL190185-2.63%
          TOL6906900.00%
          TPCC4,3004,3000.00%
          TTP1201200.00%
          USL550.00%
          VODA7707700.00%
          YETU5105100.00%
          ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

          This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.

