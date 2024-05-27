Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 21 of 2024: Turnover Up 184% and Market Cap Up 15%

The trading week ending on Friday, May 24th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a massive increase in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.
Turnover and Volume
During week 21 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 6.72 billion from 2,610,671 shares traded in 913 deals. This represents a massive increase of 184.7% decrease in total turnover and a 192.4% increase in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 2.36 billion from 892,662 shares traded).
Market Capitalization
During the trading week ending May 24th, 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 17,118.24 billion and TZS 11,865.34 trillion, respectively. This is an increase of 15.3% and 1.2% compared to the previous week (TZS 14,837.33 billion and TZS 11,714.95 billion).
Bond Market
In the trading week that ended on May 24th, 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 56.98 billion, representing a decrease of -27.4% compared to transactions worth TZS 78.5 billion during the previous week.
Indexes
At the end of week 21 of 2024, all indexes except for Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS), which remained flat, showed a strong increase in their values. The most notable performance was by the All Share Index (DSEI), which grew by 15.37%.
|Index
|Closing Value 17th May 2024
|Closing Value 24th May 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,777.70
|2,050.99
|15.37%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,422.77
|4,479.54
|1.28%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,162.21
|5,162.21
|0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,971.95
|5,160.06
|3.78%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.27
|2,134.27
|0.00%
Stock Performances
On Friday, May 24, 2024, KCB experienced the greatest weekly gain in price, increasing by 119.05% compared to the previous week’s close. This was followed by EABL with a 65.76% increase and JHL with a 21.14% increase.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 17th May 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 24th May 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|490
|500
|2.04%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,860
|1,860
|0.00%
|EABL
|1,840
|3,050
|65.76%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|3,610
|21.14%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|690
|119.05%
|MBP
|300
|300
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|800
|800
|0.00%
|NMB
|5,000
|5,250
|5.00%
|NMG
|315
|390
|23.81%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,900
|1,900
|0.00%
|TICL
|190
|185
|-2.63%
|TOL
|690
|690
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,300
|4,300
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
