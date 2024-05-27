Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 21 of 2024: Turnover Up 184% and Market Cap Up 15%

The trading week ending on Friday, May 24th, 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) showed a massive increase in turnover and volume of shares traded compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During week 21 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a total turnover of TZS 6.72 billion from 2,610,671 shares traded in 913 deals. This represents a massive increase of 184.7% decrease in total turnover and a 192.4% increase in volume traded compared to the previous week (TZS 2.36 billion from 892,662 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

During the trading week ending May 24th, 2024, the Total Market Capitalization and the Domestic Market Capitalization of the listed shares at DSE reached TZS 17,118.24 billion and TZS 11,865.34 trillion, respectively. This is an increase of 15.3% and 1.2% compared to the previous week (TZS 14,837.33 billion and TZS 11,714.95 billion).

Bond Market

In the trading week that ended on May 24th, 2024, the bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 56.98 billion, representing a decrease of -27.4% compared to transactions worth TZS 78.5 billion during the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of week 21 of 2024, all indexes except for Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS), which remained flat, showed a strong increase in their values. The most notable performance was by the All Share Index (DSEI), which grew by 15.37%.

Index Closing Value 17th May 2024 Closing Value 24th May 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,777.70 2,050.99 15.37% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,422.77 4,479.54 1.28% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,162.21 5,162.21 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,971.95 5,160.06 3.78% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

On Friday, May 24, 2024, KCB experienced the greatest weekly gain in price, increasing by 119.05% compared to the previous week’s close. This was followed by EABL with a 65.76% increase and JHL with a 21.14% increase.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 17th May 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 24th May 2024 Variation % CRDB 490 500 2.04% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,860 1,860 0.00% EABL 1,840 3,050 65.76% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 3,610 21.14% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 690 119.05% MBP 300 300 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 800 800 0.00% NMB 5,000 5,250 5.00% NMG 315 390 23.81% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,900 1,900 0.00% TICL 190 185 -2.63% TOL 690 690 0.00% TPCC 4,300 4,300 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.