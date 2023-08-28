DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 25th August 2023: NMB, EABL, TICL Winners of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied market activities during the week ending Friday 25th August 2023, in comparison to the preceding week.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 21st August to Friday, 25th August 2023, the DSE registered a cumulative turnover of TZS 513.93 million from 692,752 shares traded.

This represents a decrease of 63.7% in turnover compared to the TZS 1.414 billion from the previous week.

The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 106.77 billion from various deals, marking an increase of 139.9% compared to TZS 44.49 billion during the previous week.

Market Capitalisation

The total market capitalisation as of 25th August 2023 stood at TZS 14,683.58 billion, a slight decrease of 0.34% from TZS 14,733.48 billion as of 18th August 2023.

The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 11,009.31 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.86%.

Indexes

Index Closing Value 18th August 2023 Closing Value 25th August 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,766.86 1,760.87 -0.34% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,137.54 4,161.21 0.57% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,120.08 5,120.08 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,056.64 4,137.09 1.98% Commercial Services (CS) 2,161.21 2,159.53 -0.08%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 18th August 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 25th August 2023 Variation % CRDB 470 460 -2.13% DCB 145 145 0.00% DSE 1,860 1,860 0.00% EABL 2,120 2,220 4.72% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,880 2,900 0.69% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 465 400 -13.98% MBP 350 350 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 710 690 -2.82% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 480 485 1.04% NMB 3,680 3,860 4.89% NMG 340 340 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,640 1,600 -2.44% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,720 1,720 0.00% TICL 150 155 3.33% TOL 620 620 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January, 2023 to 5th January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*h July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

Winners and Losers

Winners of the Week

NMB: NMB Bank led the gainers this week. Its share price rose by 4.89% to close at TZS 3,860 on 25th August 2023, compared to TZS 3,680 on 18th August 2023. EABL: The East African Breweries Limited stock saw a growth of 4.72%, closing at TZS 2,220 on 25th August 2023, up from TZS 2,120 on 18th August 2023. TICL: TCCIA Investment experienced a positive week, with its share price increasing by 3.33% to close at TZS 155 on 25th August 2023, up from TZS 150 on 18th August 2023.

Losers of the Week

KCB: Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) stock saw the most significant decrease of 13.98% in its share price, closing at TZS 400 on 25th August 2023, compared to TZS 465 on 18th August 2023. MKCB: Mkombozi Commercial Bank Plc (MKCB) had its share price decrease by 2.82%, closing at TZS 690 on 25th August 2023, down from TZS 710 on 18th August 2023. CRDB: CRDB Bank Plc experienced a decline of 2.13% in its share price, closing at TZS 460 on 25th August 2023, down from TZS 470 on 18th August 2023.

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region.