DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 22nd September 2023: Total Turnover Up by +908.%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed a massive increase in trading during the week ending Friday 22nd September 2023, compared to the preceding week.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 18th September to Friday, 22nd September 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 10,106.99 million from a total volume of 8,190,086 shares traded.

This represents an increase of 908.5% in turnover compared to the TZS 1,002.90 million from the previous week.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded were CRDB with a total of 3,500,000 shares traded on Monday, followed by VODA with a block of 670,000 shares traded on Wednesday, and TBL with a block of 1,000,000 shares traded on Wednesday.

Market Capitalisation

The total market capitalisation as of 22nd September 2023 stood at TZS 14,829.69 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.52% from TZS 14,906.58 billion as of 15th September 2023.

The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 11,252.11 billion, showing a decrease of 0.39% from TZS 11,296.38 billion in week 37.

Bond Market

bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 72.98 billion. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous week.

All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment, except for Thursday where a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.00% was traded.

Indexes

The week saw a general decline in the key indexes. The most significant drop was in the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index, which decreased by 1.09%.

Meanwhile, the Commercial Services (CS) index remained stable with no change.

Index Closing Value 15th September 2023 Closing Value 22nd September 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,787.61 1,778.38 -0.52% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,269.72 4,252.98 -0.39% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,121.60 5,117.12 -0.09% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,495.30 4,446.11 -1.09% Commercial Services (CS) 2,159.53 2,159.53 0.00%

Stock Performances

The most notable changes were observed in JHL, which experienced a significant decline of 12.89%, closing at TZS 3,040, down from TZS 3,490 the previous week.

CRDB also saw a decrease in its stock price, dropping by 3.26% to close at TZS 445, compared to TZS 460 the week before. TCCL experienced a decline of 4.65%, closing at TZS 1,640, down from its previous week’s closing price of TZS 1,720.

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 15th September 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 22nd September 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 445 -3.26% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,760 1,760 0.00% EABL 2,180 2,180 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,490 3,040 -12.89% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 375 375 0.00% MBP 315 315 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 500 500 0.00% NMB 4,440 4,440 0.00% NMG 335 335 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,600 1,600 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,720 1,640 -4.65% TICL 150 150 0.00% TOL 650 650 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

