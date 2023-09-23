DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 22nd September 2023: Total Turnover Up by +908.%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed a massive increase in trading during the week ending Friday 22nd September 2023, compared to the preceding week.
Turnover and Volume
From Monday, 18th September to Friday, 22nd September 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 10,106.99 million from a total volume of 8,190,086 shares traded.
This represents an increase of 908.5% in turnover compared to the TZS 1,002.90 million from the previous week.
The most active stocks in terms of volume traded were CRDB with a total of 3,500,000 shares traded on Monday, followed by VODA with a block of 670,000 shares traded on Wednesday, and TBL with a block of 1,000,000 shares traded on Wednesday.
Market Capitalisation
The total market capitalisation as of 22nd September 2023 stood at TZS 14,829.69 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.52% from TZS 14,906.58 billion as of 15th September 2023.
The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 11,252.11 billion, showing a decrease of 0.39% from TZS 11,296.38 billion in week 37.
Bond Market
bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 72.98 billion. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous week.
All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment, except for Thursday where a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.00% was traded.
Indexes
The week saw a general decline in the key indexes. The most significant drop was in the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index, which decreased by 1.09%.
Meanwhile, the Commercial Services (CS) index remained stable with no change.
|Index
|Closing Value 15th September 2023
|Closing Value 22nd September 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,787.61
|1,778.38
|-0.52%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,269.72
|4,252.98
|-0.39%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,121.60
|5,117.12
|-0.09%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,495.30
|4,446.11
|-1.09%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,159.53
|2,159.53
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The most notable changes were observed in JHL, which experienced a significant decline of 12.89%, closing at TZS 3,040, down from TZS 3,490 the previous week.
CRDB also saw a decrease in its stock price, dropping by 3.26% to close at TZS 445, compared to TZS 460 the week before. TCCL experienced a decline of 4.65%, closing at TZS 1,640, down from its previous week’s closing price of TZS 1,720.
The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices.
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 15th September 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 22nd September 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|445
|-3.26%
|DCB
|140
|140
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,760
|1,760
|0.00%
|EABL
|2,180
|2,180
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,490
|3,040
|-12.89%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|375
|375
|0.00%
|MBP
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|500
|500
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,440
|4,440
|0.00%
|NMG
|335
|335
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,600
|1,600
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,720
|1,640
|-4.65%
|TICL
|150
|150
|0.00%
|TOL
|650
|650
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,120
|4,120
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].