Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 10th November 2023: TICL Leads Gains

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 10th November 2023.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday 2nd November to Friday 6th November 2023, DSE recorded a total weekly turnover of TZS 3.527 billion in week 45, marking a significant increase of 56.01% from the TZS 2.26 billion recorded in the preceding week 44.

The total volume of shares traded was 1,636,935 in week 45, compared to 3,271,183 shares in week 44. This indicates a decrease in the volume of shares traded by approximately 49.98%.

The most active stocks in terms of turnover were NMB, CRDB, and TBL. NMB and TBL were particularly notable on the Block Trade Pre-Arranged Market board, with significant trades.

CRDB was active in the Normal Board, with a substantial number of shares traded across several deals.

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 10th November 2023, the total market capitalization at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange was TZS 14,492.59 billion. This represents a slight decrease of approximately 0.25% from the previous week’s total of TZS 14,528.86 billion.

The domestic market capitalization closed the week at TZS 11,435.85 billion, showing a marginal decrease of around 0.18% from TZS 11,456.31 billion at the end of week 44.

Bond Market

The bond market at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) in Week 45 of 2023 exhibited robust activity, with a total turnover reaching TZS 83.04 billion.

The government bonds, particularly the 20-year and 25-year bonds, were the focal point of this week’s bond market, demonstrating the market’s confidence in these long-term debt instruments.

Indexes

The indexes on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange for the week ending 10th November 2023 showed a general downward trend, with the All Share Index (DSEI) slightly declining.

Index Closing Value 3rd November 2023 Closing Value 10th November 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,742.32 1,737.97 -0.25% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,330.16 4,322.43 -0.18% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,153.62 5,149.14 -0.09% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,662.13 4,642.85 -0.41% Commercial Services (CS) 2,148.58 2,148.58 0.00%

Stock Performances

The stock market witnessed varied performances during the week. The three stocks that gained the most value were:

TICL: This stock showed the highest positive variation, with an increase of 6.38%, moving from TZS 235 to TZS 250. CRDB: Experienced a positive change of 1.10%, with its price rising from TZS 455 to TZS 460. DSE: Also saw a positive movement, with an increase of 1.09% from TZS 1,840 to TZS 1,860.

On the other hand, the three stocks that lost the most value were:

TCCL: This stock had the most significant negative variation, decreasing by 4.00%, from TZS 2,000 to TZS 1,920. NMB: Experienced a decrease of 1.27%, with its price dropping from TZS 4,720 to TZS 4,660. EABL: Saw a decline of 1.01%, moving from TZS 1,980 to TZS 1,960.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 3rd November 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 10th November 2023 Variation % CRDB 455 460 1.10% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,840 1,860 1.09% EABL 1,980 1,960 -1.01% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 260 260 0.00% MBP 280 280 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 490 490 0.00% NMB 4,720 4,660 -1.27% NMG 330 330 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,340 1,340 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,000 1,920 -4.00% TICL 235 250 6.38% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,220 4,220 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].