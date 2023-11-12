Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 10th November 2023: TICL Leads Gains

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 10th November 2023.
Turnover and Volume
From Monday 2nd November to Friday 6th November 2023, DSE recorded a total weekly turnover of TZS 3.527 billion in week 45, marking a significant increase of 56.01% from the TZS 2.26 billion recorded in the preceding week 44.
The total volume of shares traded was 1,636,935 in week 45, compared to 3,271,183 shares in week 44. This indicates a decrease in the volume of shares traded by approximately 49.98%.
The most active stocks in terms of turnover were NMB, CRDB, and TBL. NMB and TBL were particularly notable on the Block Trade Pre-Arranged Market board, with significant trades.
CRDB was active in the Normal Board, with a substantial number of shares traded across several deals.
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 10th November 2023, the total market capitalization at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange was TZS 14,492.59 billion. This represents a slight decrease of approximately 0.25% from the previous week’s total of TZS 14,528.86 billion.
The domestic market capitalization closed the week at TZS 11,435.85 billion, showing a marginal decrease of around 0.18% from TZS 11,456.31 billion at the end of week 44.
Bond Market
The bond market at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) in Week 45 of 2023 exhibited robust activity, with a total turnover reaching TZS 83.04 billion.
The government bonds, particularly the 20-year and 25-year bonds, were the focal point of this week’s bond market, demonstrating the market’s confidence in these long-term debt instruments.
Indexes
The indexes on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange for the week ending 10th November 2023 showed a general downward trend, with the All Share Index (DSEI) slightly declining.
|Index
|Closing Value 3rd November 2023
|Closing Value 10th November 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,742.32
|1,737.97
|-0.25%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,330.16
|4,322.43
|-0.18%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,153.62
|5,149.14
|-0.09%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,662.13
|4,642.85
|-0.41%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,148.58
|2,148.58
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The stock market witnessed varied performances during the week. The three stocks that gained the most value were:
- TICL: This stock showed the highest positive variation, with an increase of 6.38%, moving from TZS 235 to TZS 250.
- CRDB: Experienced a positive change of 1.10%, with its price rising from TZS 455 to TZS 460.
- DSE: Also saw a positive movement, with an increase of 1.09% from TZS 1,840 to TZS 1,860.
On the other hand, the three stocks that lost the most value were:
- TCCL: This stock had the most significant negative variation, decreasing by 4.00%, from TZS 2,000 to TZS 1,920.
- NMB: Experienced a decrease of 1.27%, with its price dropping from TZS 4,720 to TZS 4,660.
- EABL: Saw a decline of 1.01%, moving from TZS 1,980 to TZS 1,960.
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 3rd November 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 10th November 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|455
|460
|1.10%
|DCB
|140
|140
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,840
|1,860
|1.09%
|EABL
|1,980
|1,960
|-1.01%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|260
|260
|0.00%
|MBP
|280
|280
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|490
|490
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,720
|4,660
|-1.27%
|NMG
|330
|330
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,340
|1,340
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,000
|1,920
|-4.00%
|TICL
|235
|250
|6.38%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,220
|4,220
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
