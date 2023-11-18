Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 15th November 2023: KCB Up by 25%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 17th November 2023.

Turnover and Volume

For the week spanning from Monday, 13th November to Friday, 17th November 2023, the DSE reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,567.44 million, reflecting a notable decrease of -55.46% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 3.527 billion in week 45.

The total volume of shares traded was 2,172,950, reflecting a significant increase of approximately 32.84% from the previous week’s volume of 1,636,935 shares in week 45

Most Active Stocks

The most active stocks in terms of turnover for Week 46 were CRDB, NMB, and TBL. CRDB, with a total turnover of TZS 136.91 million, dominated the Normal Board, followed by NMB with TZS 115.45 million and TBL with TZS 74.66 million.

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 17th November 2023, the total market capitalization at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange was TZS 14,637.70 billion. This represents a slight increase of approximately 0.55% from the previous week’s total of TZS 14,492.59 billion.

The domestic market capitalization closed the week at TZS 11,433.39 billion, showing a marginal decrease of around 0.13% from TZS 11,435.85 billion at the end of week 45.

Bond Market

In week 46, the bond market remained active, albeit with a notable decrease in total turnover. The total turnover amounted to TZS 21.19 billion, reflecting a significant decrease of approximately -74.5% from the previous week’s turnover (TZS 83.04 billion).

Government bonds, particularly the 20-year and 25-year bonds, remained focal points, reflecting the market’s confidence in these long-term debt instruments.

There was no activity reported in the Corporate Bonds segment throughout the week.

Indexes

The stock market indices for the week ending on 17th November 2023 present a mixed picture of performance across various sectors. The All Share Index (DSEI) demonstrated positive movement, closing at 1,755.37, representing a 1.00% increase from the starting value of 1,737.97 on 10th November 2023.

Contrarily, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) experienced a marginal decline, closing at 4,321.49, reflecting a -0.02% variation from the initial value of 4,322.43. The Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS) indices remained unchanged, holding steady at 5,149.14 and 2,148.58, respectively.

In the sector-specific index, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) recorded a slight decrease, closing at 4,639.75, indicating a -0.07% variation from the starting value of 4,642.85.

Index Closing Value 10th November 2023 Closing Value 17th November 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,737.97 1,755.37 1.00% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,322.43 4,321.49 -0.02% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,149.14 5,149.14 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,642.85 4,639.75 -0.07% Commercial Services (CS) 2,148.58 2,148.58 0.00%

Stock Performances

The stock market witnessed diverse performances during Week 46.

The only stocks that gained value were KCB, with an impressive increase of 25.00%, and JHL, showing a positive variation of 1.34%.

In contrast, the stocks that experienced a decline in value were NICO which witnessed a decline of -8.16%, EABL which registered a decrease of -3.06%, and NMG which recorded a decrease of -1.52%.

All the other stocks experienced no variation in their values.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 10th November 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 17th November 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,860 1,860 0.00% EABL 1,960 1,900 -3.06% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 3,020 1.34% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 260 325 25.00% MBP 280 280 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 490 450 -8.16% NMB 4,660 4,660 0.00% NMG 330 325 -1.52% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,340 1,340 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,920 1,920 0.00% TICL 250 250 0.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,220 4,220 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

