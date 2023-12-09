Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 8th December 2023: CRDB, TICL, and Nico Most Active Stocks

For the week ending December 8th, 2023 (Week 49), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activities across various stocks.

Turnover and Volume

For the week spanning from Monday, 4th December to Friday, 8th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,690.10 million, marking a 6.18% increase from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 1,591.74 million.

In terms of the volume of shares, there was a total of 1,939,258 shares traded during the week, compared to 1,327,780 shares in the previous week, indicating a significant increase of 46.05% in the volume of shares traded.

Most Active Stocks

The most active stocks in terms of the number of shares traded were CRDB, TICL, and NICO, leading the market in trading volume.

CRDB Traded Volume: 790,026 shares

Traded Value: TZS 363,411,960 TICL Traded Volume: 361,279 shares

Traded Value: TZS 68,643,010 NICO Traded Volume: 267,749 shares

Traded Value: TZS 121,825,795 TOL Traded Volume: 180,240 shares

Traded Value: TZS 118,958,400 NMB Traded Volume: 142,256 shares

Traded Value: TZS 648,687,360 TCCL Traded Volume: 137,353 shares

Traded Value: TZS 293,935,420 DCB Traded Volume: 22,470 shares

Traded Value: TZS 2,921,100 TPCC Traded Volume: 15,401 shares

Traded Value: TZS 67,764,400 SWIS Traded Volume: 11,251 shares

Traded Value: TZS 14,851,320 MBP Traded Volume: 8,729 shares

Traded Value: TZS 2,531,410 DSE Traded Volume: 2,394 shares

Traded Value: TZS 4,404,960 PAL Traded Volume: 60 shares

Traded Value: TZS 21,600 VODA Traded Volume: 40 shares

Traded Value: TZS 29,600 MCB Traded Volume: 10 shares

Traded Value: TZS 3,100

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 8th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange experienced a noticeable rise in market capitalization.

The total market capitalization rose to TZS 14,518.45 billion, a 0.18% increase from the previous week’s TZS 14,492.15 billion. Similarly, domestic market capitalization grew to TZS 11,405.21 billion, up 0.46% from TZS 11,353.53 billion. These figures indicate a positive trend in the market’s overall value.

Bond Market

In week 49, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s bond market saw a total turnover of TZS 41.43 billion. The market was dominated by trading in government bonds, with significant transactions across various maturities. The week featured active trading in 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year government bonds, showcasing a diverse range of coupon rates.

Indexes

In the week ending December 8th, 2023, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, the All Share Index (DSEI) and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) both increased, by 0.18% and 0.46% respectively. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index also rose significantly, by 1.61%. In contrast, the Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS) indices both saw decreases, by 0.10% and 0.04% respectively.

Index Closing Value 1st December 2023 Closing Value 8th December 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,737.92 1,741.08 0.18% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,291.30 4,310.83 0.46% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,164.24 5,159.22 -0.10% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,517.97 4,590.91 1.61% Commercial Services (CS) 2,148.58 2,147.74 -0.04%

Stock Performances

In the week ending December 8th, 2023, the best-performing stocks on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange in terms of price increase were TCCL (Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company) with a rise of 3.96%, MBP (Mbeya Cement Plc) with a rise of 3.57%, and NMB (NMB Bank Plc) with an increase of 2.67%.

On the contrary, the biggest price drop was seen in TICL (Tanga Cement Plc), which fell by -12.20%, followed by DSE (Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Plc) at -2.15%, and KCB (KCB Bank Plc) with a decrease of -1.56%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 1st December 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 8th December 2023 Variation % CRDB 455 455 0.00% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,860 1,820 -2.15% EABL 1,840 1,820 -1.09% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,960 3,020 2.03% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 320 315 -1.56% MBP 280 290 3.57% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 455 465 2.20% NMB 4,500 4,620 2.67% NMG 330 335 1.52% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,340 1,320 -1.49% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,020 2,100 3.96% TICL 205 180 -12.20% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,280 4,220 -1.40% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].