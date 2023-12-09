Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 8th December 2023: CRDB, TICL, and Nico Most Active Stocks

For the week ending December 8th, 2023 (Week 49), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activities across various stocks.
Turnover and Volume
For the week spanning from Monday, 4th December to Friday, 8th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,690.10 million, marking a 6.18% increase from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 1,591.74 million.
In terms of the volume of shares, there was a total of 1,939,258 shares traded during the week, compared to 1,327,780 shares in the previous week, indicating a significant increase of 46.05% in the volume of shares traded.
Most Active Stocks
The most active stocks in terms of the number of shares traded were CRDB, TICL, and NICO, leading the market in trading volume.
- CRDB
- Traded Volume: 790,026 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 363,411,960
- TICL
- Traded Volume: 361,279 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 68,643,010
- NICO
- Traded Volume: 267,749 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 121,825,795
- TOL
- Traded Volume: 180,240 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 118,958,400
- NMB
- Traded Volume: 142,256 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 648,687,360
- TCCL
- Traded Volume: 137,353 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 293,935,420
- DCB
- Traded Volume: 22,470 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 2,921,100
- TPCC
- Traded Volume: 15,401 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 67,764,400
- SWIS
- Traded Volume: 11,251 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 14,851,320
- MBP
- Traded Volume: 8,729 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 2,531,410
- DSE
- Traded Volume: 2,394 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 4,404,960
- PAL
- Traded Volume: 60 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 21,600
- VODA
- Traded Volume: 40 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 29,600
- MCB
- Traded Volume: 10 shares
- Traded Value: TZS 3,100
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 8th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange experienced a noticeable rise in market capitalization.
The total market capitalization rose to TZS 14,518.45 billion, a 0.18% increase from the previous week’s TZS 14,492.15 billion. Similarly, domestic market capitalization grew to TZS 11,405.21 billion, up 0.46% from TZS 11,353.53 billion. These figures indicate a positive trend in the market’s overall value.
Bond Market
In week 49, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s bond market saw a total turnover of TZS 41.43 billion. The market was dominated by trading in government bonds, with significant transactions across various maturities. The week featured active trading in 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year government bonds, showcasing a diverse range of coupon rates.
Indexes
In the week ending December 8th, 2023, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, the All Share Index (DSEI) and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) both increased, by 0.18% and 0.46% respectively. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index also rose significantly, by 1.61%. In contrast, the Industrial & Allied (IA) and Commercial Services (CS) indices both saw decreases, by 0.10% and 0.04% respectively.
|Index
|Closing Value 1st December 2023
|Closing Value 8th December 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,737.92
|1,741.08
|0.18%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,291.30
|4,310.83
|0.46%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,164.24
|5,159.22
|-0.10%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,517.97
|4,590.91
|1.61%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,148.58
|2,147.74
|-0.04%
Stock Performances
In the week ending December 8th, 2023, the best-performing stocks on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange in terms of price increase were TCCL (Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company) with a rise of 3.96%, MBP (Mbeya Cement Plc) with a rise of 3.57%, and NMB (NMB Bank Plc) with an increase of 2.67%.
On the contrary, the biggest price drop was seen in TICL (Tanga Cement Plc), which fell by -12.20%, followed by DSE (Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Plc) at -2.15%, and KCB (KCB Bank Plc) with a decrease of -1.56%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 1st December 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 8th December 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|455
|455
|0.00%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,860
|1,820
|-2.15%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,820
|-1.09%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,960
|3,020
|2.03%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|320
|315
|-1.56%
|MBP
|280
|290
|3.57%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|455
|465
|2.20%
|NMB
|4,500
|4,620
|2.67%
|NMG
|330
|335
|1.52%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,340
|1,320
|-1.49%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,020
|2,100
|3.96%
|TICL
|205
|180
|-12.20%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,280
|4,220
|-1.40%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
