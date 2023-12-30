Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 29th December 2023: NICO Stock Price Up by +6.38%

During the trading week from Wednesday 27th to Friday, 29th December 2023 (Week 52), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activity across various stocks.

Turnover and Volume

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover (3 trading days) of TZS 1,165.76 million from 1,918,190 shares traded.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and NICO.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during this period, sorted from the highest to the lowest volume, is as follows:

CRDB: 1,817,314 shares NMB: 59,162 shares NICO: 19,800 shares TCCL: 8,970 shares TPCC: 6,554 shares TICL: 2,729 shares DSE: 1,798 shares SWIS: 680 shares DCB: 644 shares VODA: 340 shares MBP: 95 shares PAL: 90 shares TBL: 14 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 29th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,611.43 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,401.41 billion.

This is an decrease of 0.2% and a increase of 0.2% respectively compared to the previous week with TZS 14,641.21 billion and TZS 11,377.17 billion.

Bond Market

In week 52 of 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted to TZS 26.51 billion. This represents a significant decrease of approximately 50.11% compared to the previous week’s (week 51) market activity of TZS 53.17 billion.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA), the Tanzania Share (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) indexes showed positive performances, while the All Share Index (DSEI) saw a decrease in its values. The Commercial Services (CS) index showed no variation.

Index Closing Value 22nd December 2023 Closing Value 29th December 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,754.20 1,750.63 -0.20% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,295.26 4,304.40 0.21% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,162.39 5,182.51 0.39% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,534.74 4,536.46 0.04% Commercial Services (CS) 2,147.74 2,147.74 0.00%

Stock Performances

The best-performing stock of the week in terms of price variation was NICO (+6.38%).

The worst-performing stock of the week in terms of price variation was NMG (-11.1%).

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 22nd December 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 29th December 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,820 1,800 -1.10% EABL 1,860 1,820 -2.15% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,960 2,960 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 355 350 -1.41% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 470 500 6.38% NMB 4,500 4,500 0.00% NMG 360 320 -11.11% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,320 1,320 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,120 0.95% TICL 190 190 0.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,240 4,360 2.83% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5″ January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

