Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 29th December 2023: NICO Stock Price Up by +6.38%

During the trading week from Wednesday 27th to Friday, 29th December 2023 (Week 52), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activity across various stocks.
Turnover and Volume
The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover (3 trading days) of TZS 1,165.76 million from 1,918,190 shares traded.
Most Active Stocks
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and NICO.
The total number of shares traded for each stock during this period, sorted from the highest to the lowest volume, is as follows:
- CRDB: 1,817,314 shares
- NMB: 59,162 shares
- NICO: 19,800 shares
- TCCL: 8,970 shares
- TPCC: 6,554 shares
- TICL: 2,729 shares
- DSE: 1,798 shares
- SWIS: 680 shares
- DCB: 644 shares
- VODA: 340 shares
- MBP: 95 shares
- PAL: 90 shares
- TBL: 14 shares
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 29th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,611.43 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,401.41 billion.
This is an decrease of 0.2% and a increase of 0.2% respectively compared to the previous week with TZS 14,641.21 billion and TZS 11,377.17 billion.
Bond Market
In week 52 of 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity amounted to TZS 26.51 billion. This represents a significant decrease of approximately 50.11% compared to the previous week’s (week 51) market activity of TZS 53.17 billion.
Indexes
The Industrial & Allied (IA), the Tanzania Share (TSI), and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) indexes showed positive performances, while the All Share Index (DSEI) saw a decrease in its values. The Commercial Services (CS) index showed no variation.
|Index
|Closing Value 22nd December 2023
|Closing Value 29th December 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,754.20
|1,750.63
|-0.20%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,295.26
|4,304.40
|0.21%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,162.39
|5,182.51
|0.39%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,534.74
|4,536.46
|0.04%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,147.74
|2,147.74
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The best-performing stock of the week in terms of price variation was NICO (+6.38%).
The worst-performing stock of the week in terms of price variation was NMG (-11.1%).
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 22nd December 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 29th December 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|460
|0.00%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,820
|1,800
|-1.10%
|EABL
|1,860
|1,820
|-2.15%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,960
|2,960
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|355
|350
|-1.41%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|470
|500
|6.38%
|NMB
|4,500
|4,500
|0.00%
|NMG
|360
|320
|-11.11%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,320
|1,320
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,100
|2,120
|0.95%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,240
|4,360
|2.83%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
