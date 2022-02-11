Turnover Up by +388% at Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, Banks Index Up by +4.32%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 11th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,117.21 bln (USD 7,039.57 mln), down by -0.09% compared to TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln) on Friday 4th February 2022.

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 942.05 mln from 2,022,438 shares traded in 49 deals; and TZS 3.73 bln from bonds traded in 7 deals.

This is an increase of +388% compared to the previous week when DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 192.80 mln from 362,251 shares traded in 88 deals; and TZS 9.19 Billion from bonds traded in 26 deals.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +4.32%.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 11th February 2022 Closing Value Friday 4th February 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,933.46 1,935.29 -0.09% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,728.85 3,692.15 +0.99% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,970.72 4,970.63 +0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 2,937.10 2,815.45 +4.32% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

The only two stocks that saw a price increase on a weekly basis were NMB (+9.65%) and JATU (+1.35%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 11th February 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 4th February 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 350 355 -1.41% DCB 180 180 0.00% DSE 1,340 1,340 0.00% EABL 3,240 3,300 -1.82% JATU 375 370 +1.35% JHL 6,000 6,050 -0.83% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 920 940 -2.13% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 500 500 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 310 310 0.00% NMB 2,500 2,280 +9.65% NMG 375 385 -2.60% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,100 1,100 0.00% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 3,400 3,400 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 1.55 bln was traded at prices of 114.4206% and 119.9767% in 2 deal(s) while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 0.02 bln was traded at prices of 115.0000% and 121.9284% in 2 deal(s).

The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln was traded at prices of 117.0181%, 126.3191%, and 129.3861% in 3 deal(s).

There was no activity in the corporate bonds segment.