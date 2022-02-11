Turnover Up by +388% at Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, Banks Index Up by +4.32%

DSE Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange

February 11, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 11th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,117.21 bln (USD 7,039.57 mln), down by -0.09% compared to TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln) on Friday 4th February 2022.

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 942.05 mln from 2,022,438 shares traded in 49 deals; and TZS 3.73 bln from bonds traded in 7 deals.

This is an increase of +388% compared to the previous week when DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 192.80 mln from 362,251 shares traded in 88 deals; and TZS 9.19 Billion from bonds traded in 26 deals.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +4.32%.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 11th February 2022Closing Value Friday 4th February 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,933.461,935.29-0.09%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)3,728.853,692.15+0.99%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,970.724,970.63+0.00%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)2,937.102,815.45+4.32%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

The only two stocks that saw a price increase on a weekly basis were NMB (+9.65%) and JATU (+1.35%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 11th February 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 4th February 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB350355-1.41%
DCB1801800.00%
DSE1,3401,3400.00%
EABL3,2403,300-1.82%
JATU375370+1.35%
JHL6,0006,050-0.83%
KA80800.00%
KCB920940-2.13%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB5005000.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO3103100.00%
NMB2,5002,280+9.65%
NMG375385-2.60%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,1001,1000.00%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC3,4003,4000.00%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 1.55 bln was traded at prices of 114.4206% and 119.9767% in 2 deal(s) while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 0.02 bln was traded at prices of 115.0000% and 121.9284% in 2 deal(s).

The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln was traded at prices of 117.0181%, 126.3191%, and 129.3861% in 3 deal(s).

There was no activity in the corporate bonds segment.

