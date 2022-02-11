Turnover Up by +388% at Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, Banks Index Up by +4.32%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 11th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,117.21 bln (USD 7,039.57 mln), down by -0.09% compared to TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln) on Friday 4th February 2022.
DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 942.05 mln from 2,022,438 shares traded in 49 deals; and TZS 3.73 bln from bonds traded in 7 deals.
This is an increase of +388% compared to the previous week when DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 192.80 mln from 362,251 shares traded in 88 deals; and TZS 9.19 Billion from bonds traded in 26 deals.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +4.32%.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 11th February 2022
|Closing Value Friday 4th February 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,933.46
|1,935.29
|-0.09%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,728.85
|3,692.15
|+0.99%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|4,970.72
|4,970.63
|+0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|2,937.10
|2,815.45
|+4.32%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
The only two stocks that saw a price increase on a weekly basis were NMB (+9.65%) and JATU (+1.35%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 11th February 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 4th February 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|350
|355
|-1.41%
|DCB
|180
|180
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,340
|1,340
|0.00%
|EABL
|3,240
|3,300
|-1.82%
|JATU
|375
|370
|+1.35%
|JHL
|6,000
|6,050
|-0.83%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|920
|940
|-2.13%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|310
|310
|0.00%
|NMB
|2,500
|2,280
|+9.65%
|NMG
|375
|385
|-2.60%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,100
|1,100
|0.00%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|3,400
|3,400
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 1.55 bln was traded at prices of 114.4206% and 119.9767% in 2 deal(s) while a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 0.02 bln was traded at prices of 115.0000% and 121.9284% in 2 deal(s).
The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln was traded at prices of 117.0181%, 126.3191%, and 129.3861% in 3 deal(s).
There was no activity in the corporate bonds segment.