Tanzania Insurance Regulator Opens Office in Tabora

On 2nd December 2023, the Tabora Regional Chief Hon. Dr. Batilda Burian officially launched the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) office located in Tabora.

Tabora is the capital of Tanzania’s Tabora Region located in the mid-western part of Tanzania. The region has a population of 3,391,679 according to the 2022 population census.

TIRA’s new office in Tabora also serves the Kigoma and Katavi regions, with a population of 2,470,967 and 1,152,958 respectively.

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Batilda said that the presence of TIRA’s office in Tabora will encourage the citizens of the region to take out different types of insurance, including agricultural, livestock, and fire.

For his part, the Commissioner of Insurance Dr. Baghayo Saqware said that it is the duty of TIRA to ensure that Tanzanian citizens develop an understanding of insurance and that by 2030, 80% of Tanzanians will be educated about Insurance.

Adding to that, the Deputy Commissioner of Insurance Mrs. Khadija Said assured the people of Tabora that TIRA will provide them with the right services to ensure the requirements regarding insurance are available on time.

The inauguration ceremony of TIRA offices was also attended by various leaders of the Tabora Region including the party and government, the regional defense and security committee as well as bodaboda operators (motorcycle taxis).