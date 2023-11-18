Australian High Commissioner Bullish on Tanzania’s Mining Potential

In a recently published interview by The Citizen newspaper, Australian outgoing High Commissioner to Tanzania Luke Williams conveyed a robust sense of optimism regarding Tanzania’s burgeoning mining sector.

Dated 17th November 2023, the interview provides a comprehensive overview of Tanzania’s strides in attracting Australian investors and unlocking its vast mineral potential.

Williams, speaking exclusively to The Citizen, underscored the deliberate efforts spearheaded by President Samia to position Tanzania as the go-to destination for international mining investments.

Australian companies, widely recognized for their dominance in Africa’s mining arena, have actively engaged in the Tanzanian market, signing agreements and launching compelling projects over the past two years.

Acknowledging Tanzania’s transformation from a perceived “sleeping giant” to an active player in the mining space, Williams commended the country’s proactive approach in crafting policies and legislation that appeal to foreign investors.

With abundant, largely untapped mineral resources, Tanzania is now viewed with unprecedented optimism by Australian investors, marking a stark departure from historical sentiments.

Concluding the interview, Williams stressed Australia’s confidence in Tanzania’s potential position as a focal point for substantial investments in the flourishing mining sector.