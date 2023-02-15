Government Injects TZS 19 Billion in Tanzania Gemological Center

Tanzania’s Minister of Minerals, Dr Doto Biteko said that the government is investing TZS 19 billion for the expansion of the Tanzania Gemological Center (TGC) in Arusha.

He made the announcement when awarding certificates to 39 graduates of the Diploma in Gem and Mineral Technology at TGC on 11th February 2022.

He explained that the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan decided to strengthen the provision of training at TGC by expanding its infrastructure to produce many graduates with expertise in matters of value addition to gems and metals in the country.

“The government of the sixth phase has released seven billion shillings for which construction implementation activities are ongoing. If this step is completed, it will enable the centre to provide training on an international level and thus enable our processed minerals to access the domestic and foreign markets,” emphasized Minister Biteko.

He said that the Government’s goal in establishing the centre was to implement the Minerals Policy of 1997 and increase the value of minerals in the country by providing training in carving rocks.

“In order to increase the benefits of mineral resources in the country, the Government has continued to take various measures in mining activities and to create a friendly environment for investors in the country,” said Dr Biteko.

He explained that the measures taken have enabled the increase in mineral exploration activities, mining, mineral value addition, and mineral businesses, thus developing employment and commercial opportunities for Tanzanians.

Speaking about the challenges in the mining industry, he said that the Government recognizes the issue of access to capital for the establishment of mineral processing industries and laboratories and therefore continues to seek donors and investors to establish such industries.

On his part, the Acting Coordinator of TGC Daniel Kidesheni said that the centre has achieved great academic success and was able to improve the training system.

He said that in addition to the diploma in the fields of gemology, cutting and polishing of gemstones and jewellery, the centre will provide services to mining stakeholders in the identification of gemstones, cutting of gemstones, and manufacturing of jewellery.