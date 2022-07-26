Tanzania Lindi Jumbo Starts Mining Graphite

Walkabout Resources (ASX:WKT) announced that the mining of graphite ore has commenced at Lindi Jumbo with the first blast completed within the starter pit.

The first blast was successfully completed in the starter pit area of the mine and the commencement of the first high-grade, responsibly sourced graphite stockpile in Tanzania is ready for commissioning of the processing plant.

The mine now has grid power with the Tanzanian Electrical Supply Company (TANESCO) which is completing the installation of the 33kV powerline and the 4.5MW line underway, just 3km short of the mining license.

Walkabout Resources’ CEO, Andrew Cunningham commented: “The first blast and mining of the starter pit area is a new chapter in the development of the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine and for Tanzania, as it also represents the commencement of the first high-grade, large-flake stockpile of responsibly sourced graphite in Tanzania. The effort and expertise put in by our earthmoving contractor TNR, as well as our Lindi Jumbo team on-site to conduct the inaugural blast in a safe and controlled operation was a proud moment for all involved.”

The Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project

The 100%-owned high-grade, high-margin, large flake Lindi Jumbo Graphite project is located in south-eastern Tanzania approximately 200km from the port of Mtwara.

The high-grade resource outcropping at surface boasts the highest reserve grade of any undeveloped graphite project in Africa of 5.5mt @ 17.9% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC).

The high reserve grade and extraordinary distribution make Lindi Jumbo an exceptional project in the graphite world.

The battery industry is due to become the largest sector of demand for the graphite supply chain market. Lindi Jumbo is expected to produce about 25% of its product suite, or around 10,000 tonnes per annum, to supply energy storage applications.

The project complies with the Local Content laws of Tanzania, implementing a fully outsourced operating model whereby the key components of mining, treatment, logistics, and camp accommodation are outsourced to local Tanzanian contractors, which is further complemented by the debt finding through CRDB bank of Tanzania.

As of 2019, Tanzania’s estimated graphite reserves stand at 18 million tonnes ranking 5th in the world after Turkey (90 million tonnes), China (73 million tonnes), Brazil (72 million tonnes), and Mozambique (25 million tonnes).

Tanzania’s graphite reserves are being explored and developed by several Australia-based graphite developers. Production stages have not been reached yet.