Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum 2023: 25th – 26th October

The Ministry of Minerals of Tanzania, in collaboration with dmg events, is hosting the Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum (TMIF) in Dar Es Salaam from 25th – 26th October 2023 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.

The Forum is under the patronage of the Honourable Anthony Peter Mavunde, Minister for Minerals, with top-level government representation.

The event will connect the Tanzanian, African, and global mining communities with Ministers, CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss strategies for unlocking and advancing opportunities in this crucial sector. This year’s theme is “Unlocking Tanzania’s Future Mining Potential”.

Tanzania boasts significant deposits of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements, which are vital for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and other clean technologies.

As the world shifts to a low-carbon economy, these minerals are in high demand and Tanzania is positioning itself as a hub for green energy and transition mineral development and production.

The country’s wealth of natural resources, combined with a favorable investment climate, makes it an attractive investment destination. Tanzania’s strategic location in East Africa also offers access to the region’s expanding markets.

The Tanzanian government promotes responsible and sustainable mining, implementing environmental and social safeguards, and adhering to international best practices.

A priority is also placed on in-country value addition, investing in mineral processing and refineries to create local jobs and opportunities for Tanzanians.

Tanzania is also a member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), ensuring transparency and accountability in natural resource management. This provides investors with confidence in the responsible and sustainable management of the country’s mining sector.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Minister Mavunde said: “I invite all mining stakeholders in Tanzania, from across Africa, and globally to join the Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum. We anticipate making significant announcements, hosting bilateral and investor meetings, showcasing project opportunities, and collaborating with partners to realize the full potential of Tanzania’s mining sector. We eagerly await your presence in Dar Es Salaam, as Tanzania now ranks among Africa’s top destinations for foreign direct investment.”

For further details visit https://www.tanzaniamininginvestmentforum.com.