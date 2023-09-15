Resource Mining Corporation Raises $1 Million for Nickel Exploration in Tanzania

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:RMI), a prominent battery minerals explorer, has successfully completed a placement involving 20 million new fully paid ordinary shares priced at AUD 0.05 each.

Commenting on the placement, Asimwe Kabunga, the Executive Chairman of Resource Mining Corporation, said: “The capital raisings ensure the Company is in a strong position to complete the exciting exploration programs currently in progress targeting sulphide nickel in Tanzania and lithium in Finland.”

In addition to the placement, the company has also embarked on a partially underwritten non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer.

This offer entails one new fully paid ordinary share for every 27.29 shares held, priced at AUD 0.05 per new share.

The goal is to raise an additional AUD 1 million before costs, with a potential issuance of up to 20 million new shares. Notably, Mr. Kabunga has committed to underwriting 50% of this entitlement offer, translating to AUD 0.5 million.

Resource Mining Corporation’s Tanzanian Projects

Resource Mining Corporation (ASX:RMI) has been actively involved in several exploration projects in Tanzania, primarily focusing on nickel occurrences in sulphides within known and prolific mafic and ultramafic intrusions.