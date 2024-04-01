Tanzanian Government Grants Mining License for Tajiri Mineral Sands Project

The Tanzanian government has recently granted a Special Mining License (SML) for the Tajiri Mineral Sands Project along the coastline in northern Tanzania.

The license was issued to Nyati Mineral Sands Ltd (Nyati), a joint venture between Strandline Resources Limited (ASX: STA), an emerging producer of critical minerals, and the Government of Tanzania.

Strandline holds 84% ownership in Nyati, with the Tanzanian government owning the remaining 16%. The issuance of the SML completes the transfer and issuance of all key tenements to Nyati.

The license grants Nyati exclusive rights for exploration, mining, processing, and marketing of heavy minerals within the designated area, spanning approximately 34 square kilometers in the Pangani District, Tanga Region.

Under the terms of the SML, Nyati is mandated to commence mining activities within 18 months from the date of the grant. Additionally, the license is valid for up to 24 years, subject to conditions such as compliance with regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the licensing, Strandline and Nyati’s Managing Director, Mr Jozsef Patarica said: “This is a very significant milestone and occasion for the Pangani District and the whole region of Tanga in Tanzania. On behalf of the Strandline and Nyati Board, I wish to acknowledge our appreciation for the hard work undertaken by the Nyati team in progressing and finalizing the issue of the SML. We thank the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and everyone who was involved in supporting the approval and grant of the Tajiri SML.”

The Tajiri Mineral Sands Project

The Tajiri project comprises a series of higher-grade mineral sands deposits stretching along 30 km of coastline in northern Tanzania, near the port city of Tanga. Strandline released the results of the Engineering Scoping Study in the December quarter of 2020 which shows that Tajiri will generate strong financial returns over a long life.

The JORC-compliant Mineral Resource is 268Mt @ 3.3% Total Heavy Minerals (THM), underpinning Strandline’s long-term production outlook in Tanzania. Tajiri resources are likely to grow further over time with resources remaining open and analysis of assays from drilling at nearby Sakura produced strong results, with evaluation continuing.