Latest Sampling Results at Tanzania’s Titan 2 Lithium Property are Incredible, CEO Says

Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) recently announced new positive soil geochemical sampling results at the company’s Titan 2 lithium property in Tanzania.

After the strong initial geochemical sample results that averaged 3,920 ppm Lithium, the company’s technical team returned to the site and sampled a broader area employing regularly spaced samples over a grid that covers 6.2 square miles (16 km2).

The company noted that the new positive Lithium results averaged 4,600 ppm Lithium. The lowest positive value returned 900 ppm Li and the highest value, located near the centre of the grid, returned 1.95% Li2O (9,100 ppm Li).

The Titan 2 target area measures approximately 12 square miles (over 30 sq km2) in size and initial sampling on the prospect has returned high-value Lithium within the surface sampling of up to 9,000 ppm (1.93% Li2O).

The Titan 2 project is located approximately 20 miles west of the larger Titan 1 project which is centred over a sparsely vegetated, expansive flat lying “playa” covering over 60 square miles (155 km2).

Sample results show high-grade Lithium values over extensive distances, and the boundaries of the massive Lithium anomaly have not yet been defined.

Craig Alford, CEO of Titan Lithium, noted: “The incredible new results from Titan 2 continue to expand the strong Lithium results first encountered. We are still awaiting the complete results; however, the magnetic interpretation has given us new insights into the area and we have greatly expanded our target zone.”

He previously explained that “The Titan 1 and 2 projects comprise about 850 km2 so these are very large targets where we’re finding massive amounts of lithium. To put it in perspective a very good anomaly [in our West End Lithium project] in Nevada would be 200 to 300 parts per million and we’re seeing here 900 to 22,000 parts per million so those are massive finds, it’s shocking. These Lithium anomalies are staggering.”