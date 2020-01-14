Tanzania Mobile Money Transactions Value Increase by +5.9% in Q3 2019

According to the latest telecoms statistics for Q3 2019 published by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), overall mobile money subscriptions (mobile money accounts) in the country reached 23,692,806 in September 2019, versus 22,957,515 in June 2019.

In September 2019, 252,369,669 mobile money transaction took place, for a total value of TZS 8,809,838,211,816 (USD 3,829 million). In June 2019, 260,439,103 transactions took place, for a total value of TZS 8,317,353,938,016 (USD 3,615 million).

In Q3 2019, TCRA did not disclose the mobile money value of transactions per mobile operator.