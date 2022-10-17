Tanzania Tourism Investment Forum: 22nd October 2022

The 6th Edition of the Swahili International Tourism Expo (S!TE) will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of October 2022 in Tanzania’s commercial city of Dar-es-Salaam.



The exhibition has a character of a business networking event for the tourism industry, with components of a social dimension to attract local people, families, and expats.

The event aims to promote Tanzania’s tourism to international markets and facilitate the linking of companies based in Tanzania, Eastern, and Central Africa with tourism companies from other parts of the world.

S!TE is also hosting its first-ever Investment Forum to bring together investors from both public and private sectors sharing knowledge and experiences on the business and investment climate in Tanzania, along with sharing investment opportunities with potential investors around the world.

The forum is jointly organized by Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), and Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

Main Objective

The main objective is to create a conducive platform for investment stakeholders across the globe to engage in constructive discussions to promote investment and enhance a friendly business and investment climate.

Theme of the Forum

The theme of the first-ever S!TE Investment Forum is “Sustainable Investment for Inclusive Socio-Economic Development”.

Key sectors of focus for this Investment Forum include Tourism, Agriculture, Financial organizations, Education, Transport, Medicine, Industry & Trade, and Real Estate.

Participants

Over 150 participants are expected to attend this vibrant forum including Ministers from seven EAC member countries, intergovernmental organizations, and representatives of the private sector.

Also, the invitations is extended to other cooperating partners; non-governmental organizations to share their experiences on investment promotion and engagement to foster Inclusive and Sustainable Investment Growth

Mode of the Forum

The Forum will consist of high-profile remarks sessions from Tanzania’s Government Officials and the Government of Zanzibar, as well as presentations from both public and private sector, followed by discussions, B2B and B2G meetings.

For additional details and to register for the event visit https://bit.ly/3EQWyCT