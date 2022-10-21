S!TE Tourism Expo Kicks Off in Dar es Salaam

The 6th Edition of the Swahili International Tourism Expo (S!TE) started today at the Milimani City Conference Center in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar-es-Salaam and will last until the 23rd of October 2022.

The event aims to promote Tanzania’s tourism to international markets and facilitate the linking of companies based in Tanzania, Eastern, and Central Africa with tourism companies from other parts of the world.

For this, intense business networking is taking place at the event for travel agents, tour operators, hotels & resorts, investors, and service providers.

Mc Gara B (left), with Yanis Berguiga of TanzaniaInvest (center), and Sayyid Rukemo (right) of Wonderland tours attending S!TE 2022

Business talks between tourism stakeholders taking place at S!TE 2022

S!TE is also hosting its first-ever Investment Forum on Saturday 22nd October 2022, to bring together investors from both public and private sectors.

They will share knowledge and experiences on the business and investment climate in Tanzania, and investment opportunities with potential investors around the world.

The forum is jointly organized by Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), and Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

S!TE 2022 Program

For additional details and to register for the event visit https://bit.ly/3EQWyCT