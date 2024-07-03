Tanzania’s Tourism Sector Reaches Record-Breaking $7.8B Revenue in 2023, Projected to Hit $31B by 2034

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), an organization that represents the travel and tourism sector globally, has released its 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR) that provides detailed insights into the sector’s performance and its significance to national economies worldwide.

The report highlights the impressive growth and economic contributions of Tanzania’s tourism industry over the past year

Key Findings from WTTC’s 2024 Report

The WTTC’s latest report reveals that Tanzania’s travel and tourism sector experienced unprecedented growth in 2023.

The sector’s contribution to the national economy reached TZS 18.6 trillion (USD 7.8 billion) in 2023, surpassing the previous 2019 peak by 4%. This figure represents 9.5% of the country’s GDP, underscoring the critical role of tourism in Tanzania’s economic landscape.

Record Tourist Spending

Tourist spending also hit record levels last year. International visitors spent over TZS 8 trillion (USD 34 billion), marking an 11.1% increase from 2019.

Domestic tourism was equally robust, with spending reaching TZS 3.7 trillion (USD 1.6 billion), up 12.8% compared to 2019.

Employment Growth

Employment in Tanzania’s travel and tourism sector saw significant gains, with the industry supporting over 1.4 million jobs. This marks an increase of 97,300 new jobs in 2023, although it remains 7.4% below the 2019 employment peak.

Projections for 2024

Looking forward, the WTTC forecasts continued expansion for Tanzania’s tourism sector in 2024. The sector’s economic contribution is expected to rise to TZS 20.3 trillion (USD 8.5 billion), representing nearly 10% of the national economy.

International visitor spending is projected to grow to TZS 8.7 trillion (USD 3.7 billion), an 8.5% increase from 2023, while domestic spending is expected to exceed TZS 3.9 trillion (USD 1.7 billion).

Employment in the sector is anticipated to reach over 1.5 million jobs, further solidifying tourism as a key employment driver in the country.

Long-Term Outlook to 2034

The WTTC’s long-term outlook suggests that Tanzania’s travel and tourism sector will continue its upward trajectory.

By 2034, the sector’s economic contribution is forecasted to reach TZS 30.9 trillion (USD 13 billion).

Employment in tourism is projected to grow substantially, with the sector supporting 2.25 million jobs, adding 710,000 new positions and employing nearly one in fifteen Tanzanians.