Tanzania Confirms Peace and Stability Restored, Tourism and Travel Operations Fully Normalized as Foreign Governments Advise Against Non-Essential Travel

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism released an official travel advisory on 4 November 2025, confirming that peace and stability have been fully restored across the country following the containment of recent post-election incidents.

The Ministry stated that all social, economic, and tourism activities are proceeding normally nationwide. All entry and exit points, including air, land, sea, and rail, remain fully operational, and tourism services continue uninterrupted.

According to Nteghenjwa Hosseah, Head of the Government Communication Unit at the Ministry, Tanzania continues to uphold international standards, ensuring the safety and well-being of travelers.

The statement reaffirmed that the United Republic of Tanzania remains a peaceful, stable, and welcoming destination for tourism, business, and investment.

As a member of the United Nations Tourism Organization, Tanzania continues to adhere to international best practices in promoting safety and service quality.

The Ministry encouraged travelers to proceed with confidence in their plans to visit and explore the country’s attractions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State has maintained its Level 3 – Reconsider Travel advisory for Tanzania, which was raised from Level 2 on 31 October 2025 due to unrest.

The advisory remains unchanged as of early November and cites ongoing concerns about political demonstrations, crime, terrorism, and the targeting of specific groups.

It advises travelers to remain cautious, noting that protests may occur with little warning and that local authorities may impose movement restrictions or checkpoints.

Similarly, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has maintained its advice against all but essential travel to Tanzania.

The advisory was last updated on 4 November 2025 and remains current as of 7 November 2025. It states that the advice is due to disruption and unrest following the national election on 29 October, which has led to shortages of food, fuel, and cash, compounded by a lack of internet services.

It notes that although the political situation is now calmer, demonstrations can be unpredictable and may turn violent again.

It also highlights widespread disruptions to transport, including roadblocks, reduced rail and ferry services, shortages of essential goods and medical supplies, and interruptions to telecommunications and social media access.

