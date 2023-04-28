Tanzania Tourist Arrivals Reached Record High in Q1 2023

High-Frequency Data for the end of March 2023 recently published by the Tanzanian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that the country received a total of 409,082 tourists in the first quarter of the year.

This is higher than the previous record of 364,886 arrivals in Q1 2018. That year Tanzania received a total of 1,505,702 tourists.

It is also higher than the 339,279 arrivals in the first quarter of 2019–the record year of arrivals for Tanzania with 1,510,151 tourists before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The top source markets by nationality were Kenya with 44,588 arrivals, France (31,636), Italy (25,145), Burundi (23,829), the United States of America (23,274), Germany (21,755), Poland (15,203), the United Kingdom (14,652), and Rwanda (11,870).

In its press release about international visitors for the period January to February 2023, NBS explains that the growth is attributed to the lifting of lockdowns in most countries, and Tanzania’s continued Government efforts to promote tourism attractions.

The vast majority of international visitors to Tanzania came for leisure and holidays accounting, followed by those who came to visit friends and relatives.