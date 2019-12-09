Construction of Kigongo-Busisi Bridge on Lake Victoria Start

The President of Tanzania Hon. Dr. John Magufuli on 7th December 2019 laid the foundation stone of the Kigongo-Busisi bridge, the longest in East Africa and the sixth-longest in Africa.

The 3.2 kilometers long and 28.45 meters wide bridge will connect the Kigongo and Busisi areas in the Mwanza and Geita regions in Northern Tanzania and will facilitate transport and trade with neighboring countries Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda.

The 180-tonne capacity bridge will allow 1,600 vehicles to pass at a time and will result in Mwanza becoming a major commercial hub in the Lake Zone.

The bridge will represent an alternative to the current ferry connecting the shores, dramatically reducing transport time and facilitate regional trade.

The project is valued at USD 300 million and is being developed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Group (CCECG) and the China Railway and is entirely financed by the Government of Tanzania.

Engineer Patrick Mfugale, CEO of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) said during the ceremony for the launch of the project, that the construction of the bridge is scheduled for completion in July 2023.

President Magufuli said the start of construction of the bridge is proof that Tanzania is not poor and that the bridge will accelerate trade between Tanzania and its neighbors.

Together with the construction of the Kigongo-Busisi bridge, Tanzania is currently building several other major bridges: Wami (Coast), Magara (Manyara), Sukuma (Mwanza), Kitengule (Kagera), Primary (Singida), Ruhuhu (Ruvuma), and Selander (Dar es Salaam).