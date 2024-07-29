Tanzania Launches Dar es Salaam-Dodoma SGR Service

The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has successfully launched electric train services on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line connecting Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, marking a significant advancement in the country’s transportation infrastructure.

The inaugural trip, which took place on Thursday, July 25, 2024, saw over 900 passengers boarding the train, utilizing all 14 available wagons.

TRC Director General Masanja Kadogosa stated, “This is a milestone for us because we have managed to beat the deadline set by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in her New Year directive to commence SGR services by July 2024.”

The new SGR line is designed to accommodate speeds of up to 160 km/h for passenger services and 120 km/h for freight, significantly reducing travel times between major Tanzanian cities.

While the current service is considered a pre-launch operation, President Hassan is expected to inaugurate the SGR line soon officially.

The TRC has indicated that they have the capacity to increase the number of locomotives from the current 14 to over 20, suggesting potential for expansion as demand grows.

This launch follows the earlier introduction of the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro SGR route, which has also seen high ridership.

The SGR project represents a key component of Tanzania’s efforts to modernize its transportation infrastructure, with potential implications for regional connectivity and economic development.

As the service continues to develop, it is expected to play a crucial role in boosting economic activities, improving logistics, and enhancing Tanzania’s position as a transportation hub in East Africa.