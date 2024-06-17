Tanzania Launches Inaugural SGR Train Service from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro

On June 14, 2024, Tanzania’s President, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, marked the successful commencement of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) services by covering the fares for all passengers on the inaugural journey from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro.

The maiden SGR electric train services from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro consisted of 14 carriages, including 11 standard class and three business class, carrying a total of 1,400 passengers.

Speaking during the first SGR journey, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hon. David Kihenzile, highlighted President Samia’s commitment to advancing strategic projects like the SGR to drive economic transformation, particularly in the transport sector.

“When President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office, the SGR construction was only in its initial stages. Today, we celebrate the historical launch of the first SGR route from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro. The President has generously covered the fares for all passengers on this first trip,” said Kihenzile.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the economic opportunities the SGR offers to Tanzanians, urging them to explore new business avenues with neighboring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Malawi, and Zambia.

“Our SGR is the longest on the African continent. Globally, countries like China have around 40,000 kilometers of SGR, Spain has about 39,000 kilometers, Japan 37,000 kilometers, and France around 27,000 kilometers. Tanzania follows with approximately 2,102 kilometers, making it the only African country with such an extensive, cost-effective, and modern rail system,” Kihenzile noted.

Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Hon. Adam Malima, encouraged Tanzanians and Morogoro residents to utilize the modern SGR train service to enhance productivity, especially in the business sector.

“Today, I witnessed people departing Dar es Salaam at exactly 6:00 AM and arriving in Morogoro by 7:50 AM. Compared to someone who left by bus at the same time, they are likely still searching for Mlandizi or have not yet reached Chalinze. The time efficiency offered by the SGR allows people to travel to Morogoro in the morning, conduct ten hours of business, and return to Dar es Salaam by evening,” Malima stated.

For his part, the Director General of the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), Mr. Masanja Kungu Kadogosa, confirmed

“Today marks the official start of the Dar es Salaam to Morogoro route. As you heard from the Deputy Minister, President Samia has generously paid for the fares of all passengers on this first journey, recognizing the significance of this milestone for our nation,” Kadogosa said.

The initial SGR train services between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro commenced on June 14, 2024, in preparation for the full-scale operations between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, scheduled to start on July 25, 2024.

When fully operational, the SGR trains will run at an average speed of 160 km per hour. This will sharply decrease the travel time between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro to about two hours, down from the current four-hour bus journey and a five-hour train ride on the old meter-gauge railway.

Tanzania’s Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) has announced the ticket prices for the SGR train routes. Starting next month, adult passengers traveling from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro will pay TZS 13,000 in standard class. For those continuing to Dodoma, the fare is set at TZS 31,000.