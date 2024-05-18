Zambia Airways Launches New Services to Dar es Salaam and Nairobi

Zambia Airways, the National Airline of the Republic of Zambia, recently announced the launch of new three-weekly passenger services to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya starting June 27, 2024.

The new flight ZN 504 from Lusaka (LUN) to Dar es Salaam (DAR) and Nairobi (NBO), will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Zambia Airways Schedule to Dar-es-Salaam and Nairobi

“The network expansion is reflective of our mission of enhancing regional connectivity and making air transport services affordable for a wide range of customers,” says Thomas Woldesenbet, CEO of Zambia Airways. “The launch of services to Dar es Salaam and Nairobi will further strengthen the ties between Zambia and the two East African sister countries and foster trade and tourism.”

Zambia Airways was originally founded in 1964. It was liquidated by the government in December 1994 due to political issues but revived again with the help of Ethiopian Airlines and the Zambian Industrial Development Corporation in December 2021.

The government took a 55% stake in the newly relaunched airways with Ethiopian Airlines owning the remaining 45% of the shares.

The new Zambia Airways commenced operations in December 2021 and currently operates 10 weekly flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, and serves four domestic airports, namely Ndola, Livingstone, Lusaka, and Solwezi, with 20 weekly flights.