Tanzania’s Agriculture Sector to Grow by 10% by 2030, President Says

The President of Tanzania, Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan said the country’s agricultural sector is expected to grow by 10% by 2030 compared to the current growth of about 3.6%.

She made the announcement while contributing to the forum on the topic “Food Action Partnership: Investing in Greater Resilience” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) taking place in Davos, where President Samia spoke about her vision for the agricultural sector in Tanzania.

President Samia said that Tanzania has created opportunities for changes in the food system to increase food production, improve people’s lives, and help deal with climate change.

To support a sustainable food system in the country, President Samia has said that several efforts have been made, including starting a project for young people while continuing to strengthen the growth of agricultural enterprises.

Other efforts made this year include increasing the agricultural budget four times compared to the previous year. In addition, Tanzania hopes to host the Africa Food System Forum in September 2023.

The debate was attended by more than 50 leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United States with the purpose of increasing the speed of cooperation and investment for the development of each country.

Other significant contributors to the debate were President Gustavo Petro of Colombia, Tran Hong Ha, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, and Alvaro Lario, President of the International Foundation for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Tanzania’s agriculture is a leading contributor to the country’s GDP accounting for about 1/3 of it.

Boosting agriculture production through irrigation and promoting livestock and fisheries has been one of President Samia’s administration’s priority areas.

In April 2022, she directed the Ministry of Agriculture to work with the Ministry of Finance and Planning to establish an Agricultural Development Fund.