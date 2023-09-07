U.S. and Tanzania Launch $ 24 Million Initiative to Boost Food Security

In August 2023, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) unveiled the USD 24 million Tuhifadhi Chakula (“Let’s Save Food”) project in collaboration with the United Republic of Tanzania.

The five-year initiative is set to be executed by the Tanzania Horticulture Association in alliance with the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) Center.

The primary objective of the Tuhifadhi Chakula project is to address and diminish food loss and waste.

By achieving this, the project aims to enhance food security, elevate livelihoods, create job opportunities, and open export avenues for Tanzania, with a particular emphasis on benefiting women and the youth.

USAID explains that in Tanzania, 40-50% of crops never make it from the fields to the final market.

The USAID Tuhifadhi Chakula initiative aims to collaborate with a spectrum of stakeholders, from farmers and traders to processors, to halve this food wastage.

The project’s blueprint was co-designed with the Ministry of Agriculture, ensuring alignment with Tanzania’s National Post-Harvest Management Strategy.

The initial phase of the project will span across regions including Arusha, Mbeya, Morogoro, Njombe, Pwani, Tanga, and Zanzibar.

USAID/Tanzania Mission Director Craig Hart remarked during the launch of the project: “Today, we celebrate Tanzania’s significant strides in the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries sectors. Together with determination and perseverance, we can navigate the pathway to a more promising and sustainable future.”

Director Hart also toured various ongoing USAID Feed the Future Projects in Tanzania. These projects collectively aim for agriculture-led growth, emphasizing strengthening the private sector, endorsing advanced technologies and practices, enhancing horticulture, and promoting value addition.