USAID Commits USD 8.4 Million to Support Tanzania’s Coastal Ecosystem

Last week, the United States and Tanzania launched the five-year USAID Heshimu Bahari (Respect the Oceans) project.

USAID’s initial USD 8.4 million investment in the project will enable sustainable co-management and biodiversity conservation of marine resources through the active involvement of local communities.

The Heshimu Bahari project will address numerous threats to Tanzania’s marine ecosystems, including promoting gender-equitable approaches to development, addressing overfishing that has profoundly damaged key coastal fisheries, and mitigating the impact of climate change that has disrupted ecosystems and livelihoods, and impacted the tourism potential of the country.

The launch event was attended by Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff, who was in Tanzania with his wife, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, as part of a broader trip to deepen the US’ partnerships in Tanzania and across Africa.

Joined by the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries of mainland Tanzania and the Minister of Blue Economy and Fisheries of Zanzibar, the Second Gentleman formally announced the Heshimu Bahari project and highlighted the key role of women in advancing coastal climate resilience.

In their remarks, the ministers noted the challenges posed by threats to marine biodiversity to local livelihoods and stressed the timely assistance provided by the project and its linkage with Tanzania’s own development strategies.