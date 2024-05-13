WPF Releases New Free Training For Small-Scale Poultry Farmers in Africa

The World Poultry Foundation (WPF) has released a series of new free training materials to help small-scale poultry farmers improve their farming methods and incomes.

The WPF explains that small-scale producers are farmers who typically start with just a few birds in their gardens, but who later grow their flocks over time and start selling chicken meat and eggs in addition to producing for home consumption.

By following a few basic principles when it comes to rearing poultry, small-scale producers can reap benefits for their families in terms of improved poultry productivity.

The new training toolkits are specially designed to help new poultry farmers ensure their birds get the food, water and care they need to thrive, so the farmers can succeed and grow their businesses.

These guides are designed to support the production of dual-purpose poultry, which are chickens that can be used for meat or eggs, and which are more resistant to disease than many other types of poultry.

The new educational materials in the format of visual training guides that cover the basics of poultry production such as poultry housing, health, water and feed, and business planning with practical information that has been prepared in user-friendly formats, including infographics, videos, and digital flip books for use at community meetings.

Randall Ellis, CEO of the World Poultry Foundation says: “Small-scale poultry producers play a crucial role in local food systems and rural economies, helping improve access to affordable, high-quality protein in rural areas through the production of chicken meat and eggs. We developed this series with an eye on the rural small-scale farmer: the materials are highly visual and thus suitable for a population with lower literacy, and the training is grounded in recommendations geared towards low-resource settings. Finally, our new training resources are available to farmers and organizations for free, showing our commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable poultry value chains that benefit both farmers and consumers. The infographics could be printed and handed out, videos are dubbed in local languages, making them easy to show at training or share on WhatsApp, and the flip books include a script for each page, making them ready-to-use for any community training.”

The content is available in English and videos are in English, Chinyanja, Mandinka, and Wolof. The material will also be translated into additional languages in future, including Kiswahili, Fula, Serahule, Jola, and Lingala.

For more information and to access the training resources, visit the World Poultry Foundation site: https://worldpoultryfoundation.org/initiative/ssp-training-resources/