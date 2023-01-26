86 % Of Tanzanian Adults Have Received Full Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

In the period July to December 2002 The Ministry of Health of Tanzania in collaboration with the health sector stakeholders succeeded in providing a full dose of vaccination against Covid-19 to 86% of Tanzanians aged 18 and above.

The information was disclosed by the Minister of Health Hon. Ummy Mwalimu on 19th January 2022 while presenting information on the implementation of the budget of its Ministry for the period from July to December 2022 to the standing committee of parliament for services and community development.

The vaccination rate was just 24.7% as of June 2022.

Minster Mwalimu detailed that as of 31st December 2022, a total of 46,848,520 doses had been administered.

She added that the Ministry will soon launch a “booster” dose of Covid-19 to increase the immunity of Tanzanian citizens against the disease.