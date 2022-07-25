Investing in Africa Conference & Expo (AFSIC): London 10th-11th October 2022

The Investing in Africa Conference & Expo (AFSIC), the largest African investment event outside Africa, will take place in London on 10th-11th October 2022 at Park Plaza, Westminster.

AFSIC, now in its 9th year, has become one of the most important conduits of investment into Africa.

The event is entirely focused on bringing together Africa’s business leaders and Africa’s most interesting investment opportunities with the continent’s most important investors and dealmakers to facilitate new investment into Africa.

More than 1500 of Africa’s most important investors, financial intermediaries, and business leaders are expected to attend AFSIC 2022.

Over 300 speakers are expected to share insights into the African investment ecosystem with presentations on compelling investment opportunities from over 40 African countries, country and sector-focused sessions, panels, and workshops.

Planned country sessions include Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Sessions and workshops in the following sectors: Agriculture, Education, Financial Services, Gender Empowerment, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Technology, Climate Change, Energy, Fintech, Healthcare, Logistics

Real Estate, and Transport.

The event will also give access to investment opportunities across all business sectors through AFSIC’s three digital dashboards focused on capturing business, trade and investment opportunities across all African countries and all business sectors: The Africa Business Community, the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, and the African Investments Dashboard.

Commenting on these investment platforms, Rupert McCammon, Managing Director of AFSIC-Investing in Africa, explained: “The Africa Business Community provides a vast network of African businesses, global businesses, government agencies and service providers. Our sophisticated matching algorithm ranks and matches business opportunities and “calls for business” posted on our Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, allowing interested parties to connect through this free and open access platform. We also have our closed AFSIC African Investments Dashboard which is catered to matching institutional investors and African companies seeking capital with investor-ready documents.”

For more information visit www.afsic.net.