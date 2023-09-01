Tanzania Cabinet Reshuffle: President Samia Announces Key Appointments and Changes

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a series of changes to her Cabinet in a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the government’s operations.

Key Highlights of the Cabinet Reshuffle and Appointments:

New Deputy Prime Minister:

Hon. Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko is appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, responsible for coordinating government activities.

Ministerial Appointments and Transfers:

Hon. Jerry William Silaa becomes the Minister of Land, Housing, and Urban Development.

Hon. Anthony Peter Mavunde is appointed as Minister of Minerals.

Hon. Prof. Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa takes on the role of Minister of Transport.

Hon. Innocent Lugha Bashungwa becomes the Minister of Works.

Hon. Godfrey Msongwe Kasekenya is appointed as Deputy Minister of Works.

Hon. Alexander Pastory Mnyeti assumes the position of Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Hon. David Mwakiposa Kihenzile is appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport.

Hon. Judith Salvio Kapinga takes on the role of Deputy Minister of Energy.

Hon. Dunstan Luka Kitandula becomes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Ministerial Transfers:

Hon. January Yusuf Makamba moves to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Hon. Stergomena Lawrence Tax takes on the role of Minister of Defence and National Service.

Hon. Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa becomes the Minister of State in the Office of the President – Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI).

Hon. Angellah Jasmine Kairuki becomes the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Hon. Dr. Damas Daniel Ndumbaro assumes the position of Minister of Culture, Arts, and Sports.

Hon. Ambassador Dr. Pindi Hazara Chana becomes the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs.

Hon. Stephen Lujwahuka Byabato becomes Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, focusing on East African affairs.

Appointment of Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries:

Prof. Godius Walter Kahyarara is appointed as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport.

Engineer Cyprian John Luhemeja becomes the Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office (Labor, Youth, Employment, and Persons with Disabilities).

Ambassador Prof. Kennedy Gastorn takes on the role of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, responsible for East African affairs.

Dr. Ally Possi is appointed as Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport.

Ludovick Nduhiye becomes the Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Works.

Engineer Mwajuma Juma Waziri is appointed as Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water.

Transfers of Permanent Secretaries:

Prof. Jamal Adam Katundu moves to become the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water.

Dr. Seif Abdallah Shekalaghe becomes the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Children.

Dr. John Anthony Jingu takes on the role of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health.

These changes are effective as of August 30, 2023, with the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed leaders scheduled for September 1, 2023, at the State House in Zanzibar.