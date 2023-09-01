The Latest

Tanzania Cabinet Reshuffle: President Samia Announces Key Appointments and Changes

September 1, 2023
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a series of changes to her Cabinet in a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the government’s operations.

Key Highlights of the Cabinet Reshuffle and Appointments:

New Deputy Prime Minister:

  • Hon. Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko is appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, responsible for coordinating government activities.

Ministerial Appointments and Transfers:

  • Hon. Jerry William Silaa becomes the Minister of Land, Housing, and Urban Development.
  • Hon. Anthony Peter Mavunde is appointed as Minister of Minerals.
  • Hon. Prof. Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa takes on the role of Minister of Transport.
  • Hon. Innocent Lugha Bashungwa becomes the Minister of Works.
  • Hon. Godfrey Msongwe Kasekenya is appointed as Deputy Minister of Works.
  • Hon. Alexander Pastory Mnyeti assumes the position of Deputy Minister of Agriculture.
  • Hon. David Mwakiposa Kihenzile is appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport.
  • Hon. Judith Salvio Kapinga takes on the role of Deputy Minister of Energy.
  • Hon. Dunstan Luka Kitandula becomes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Ministerial Transfers:

  • Hon. January Yusuf Makamba moves to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.
  • Hon. Stergomena Lawrence Tax takes on the role of Minister of Defence and National Service.
  • Hon. Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa becomes the Minister of State in the Office of the President – Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI).
  • Hon. Angellah Jasmine Kairuki becomes the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism.
  • Hon. Dr. Damas Daniel Ndumbaro assumes the position of Minister of Culture, Arts, and Sports.
  • Hon. Ambassador Dr. Pindi Hazara Chana becomes the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs.
  • Hon. Stephen Lujwahuka Byabato becomes Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, focusing on East African affairs.
Appointment of Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries:

  • Prof. Godius Walter Kahyarara is appointed as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport.
  • Engineer Cyprian John Luhemeja becomes the Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office (Labor, Youth, Employment, and Persons with Disabilities).
  • Ambassador Prof. Kennedy Gastorn takes on the role of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, responsible for East African affairs.
  • Dr. Ally Possi is appointed as Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport.
  • Ludovick Nduhiye becomes the Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Works.
  • Engineer Mwajuma Juma Waziri is appointed as Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water.

Transfers of Permanent Secretaries:

  • Prof. Jamal Adam Katundu moves to become the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water.
  • Dr. Seif Abdallah Shekalaghe becomes the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Children.
  • Dr. John Anthony Jingu takes on the role of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health.

These changes are effective as of August 30, 2023, with the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed leaders scheduled for September 1, 2023, at the State House in Zanzibar.

