Tanzania Cabinet Reshuffle: President Samia Announces Key Appointments and Changes

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a series of changes to her Cabinet in a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the government’s operations.
Key Highlights of the Cabinet Reshuffle and Appointments:
New Deputy Prime Minister:
- Hon. Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko is appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, responsible for coordinating government activities.
Ministerial Appointments and Transfers:
- Hon. Jerry William Silaa becomes the Minister of Land, Housing, and Urban Development.
- Hon. Anthony Peter Mavunde is appointed as Minister of Minerals.
- Hon. Prof. Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa takes on the role of Minister of Transport.
- Hon. Innocent Lugha Bashungwa becomes the Minister of Works.
- Hon. Godfrey Msongwe Kasekenya is appointed as Deputy Minister of Works.
- Hon. Alexander Pastory Mnyeti assumes the position of Deputy Minister of Agriculture.
- Hon. David Mwakiposa Kihenzile is appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport.
- Hon. Judith Salvio Kapinga takes on the role of Deputy Minister of Energy.
- Hon. Dunstan Luka Kitandula becomes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism.
Ministerial Transfers:
- Hon. January Yusuf Makamba moves to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.
- Hon. Stergomena Lawrence Tax takes on the role of Minister of Defence and National Service.
- Hon. Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa becomes the Minister of State in the Office of the President – Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI).
- Hon. Angellah Jasmine Kairuki becomes the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism.
- Hon. Dr. Damas Daniel Ndumbaro assumes the position of Minister of Culture, Arts, and Sports.
- Hon. Ambassador Dr. Pindi Hazara Chana becomes the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs.
- Hon. Stephen Lujwahuka Byabato becomes Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, focusing on East African affairs.
Appointment of Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries:
- Prof. Godius Walter Kahyarara is appointed as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport.
- Engineer Cyprian John Luhemeja becomes the Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office (Labor, Youth, Employment, and Persons with Disabilities).
- Ambassador Prof. Kennedy Gastorn takes on the role of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, responsible for East African affairs.
- Dr. Ally Possi is appointed as Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport.
- Ludovick Nduhiye becomes the Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Works.
- Engineer Mwajuma Juma Waziri is appointed as Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water.
Transfers of Permanent Secretaries:
- Prof. Jamal Adam Katundu moves to become the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water.
- Dr. Seif Abdallah Shekalaghe becomes the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Children.
- Dr. John Anthony Jingu takes on the role of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health.
These changes are effective as of August 30, 2023, with the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed leaders scheduled for September 1, 2023, at the State House in Zanzibar.