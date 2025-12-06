15 EU Countries, UK, Canada Call for Release of Political Prisoners After Tanzania Election Violence

A coalition of European and North American diplomatic missions in Tanzania has issued a joint statement on recent events in Tanzania following the country’s elections, marked by deadly violence.

The statement, issued on December 5, 2025, by the EU Delegation in Tanzania, the Embassies of Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the British High Commission, the Canadian High Commission, express deep regret over the tragic loss of lives and numerous injuries in the wake of Tanzania’s elections.

The diplomats recall the government’s desire for peace and stability, and underlined the importance of security forces acting with maximum restraint.

They reiterate calls on the government to uphold their international commitments to protecting fundamental freedoms and the constitutional rights to access information and freedom of expression for all Tanzanians.

They cite credible reports from domestic and international organizations showing evidence of extrajudicial killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and concealment of dead bodies and call on the authorities to urgently release all the bodies of the dead to their families, to release all political prisoners and allow detainees legal and medical support.

They further call on the government to address the recommendations made in the African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) preliminary election reports, which identified clear shortcomings in the electoral process.

The diplomats welcome the government’s recognition that understanding the root causes and circumstances of the violence, including deaths, is a vital step towards justice and reconciliation, stressing that any inquiry must be independent, transparent, and inclusive, bringing in civil society, faith-based groups, and all political actors.

The diplomatic pressure comes amid heightened international scrutiny of Tanzania’s democratic processes and human rights record following the disputed election results.

Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, issued a statement on December 4, 2025, which indicated that recent actions by the Tanzanian government have put American citizens, tourists, and U.S. interests in Tanzania at risk.

Accordingly, the U.S. has initiated a comprehensive review of its bilateral relationship with Tanzania.

The European Parliament also adopted a resolution condemning post-election killings in Tanzania and calling for the release of opposition leader Tundu Lissu and for new elections, and requested a review of the EU’s 2025 Annual Action Plan for Tanzania.