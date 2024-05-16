Tanzania-France Business Forum: May 27-29 2024 in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar

MEDEF International’s France-East Africa Business Council and the Sustainable Cities Task Force are organizing the Tanzania-France business mission and forum from May 27 to 29 in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

The mission revolves around a business forum in Dar Es Salam dedicated to infrastructure, energy, transport and urban development, organized in partnership with the French-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce (FTCC) and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The forum will brings together the Tanzanian government, French companies participating in the business mission, the Tanzanian private sector, the main financial backers, and representatives of the European Union and the African Union.

The forum and mission will help to promote the French economic offer, present French companies’ projects to the government and donors, in particular the European Union within the framework of the Global Gateway program, and meet potential private Tanzanian partners.

The French delegation will then travel to Zanzibar on Thursday, May 30, to meet with the main contractors, the local private sector, and financial backers, with a view to becoming fully involved in the archipelago’s development.

Download the provisional program here.