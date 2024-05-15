Tanzania Annual Inflation Slightly Increased to 3.1% in April 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate slightly increased to 3.1% in April 2024, from 3.0% in the previous three months.

The overall index went up from 112.54 in April 2023 to 116.06 in April 2024.

Such an increase is highly attributed to the increase in the inflation of some non-food items. Non-food items that have recorded an increase in inflation in the year ended April 2024 compared to March 2024 include wood charcoal (from 15.7% to 21.5%), household furniture (from 4.5% to 4.8%), mattresses (from 3.5% to 5.1%), accomodation in hotels (from 2.6% to 3.8%), petrol (+2.1), and kerosene (+2.0).

The overall Annual Inflation Rate for All Items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for April 2024 increased to 3.9% from 3.7% in March 2024.

The increase in inflation of non-food and core items is attributed to World economic shocks resulting from conflicts between Russia and Ukraine; Palestine and Israel; and the impacts of climate change on several sectors leading to imported inflation in Tanzania for some non-food items.

Meanwhile, the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for April 2024 has stagnated at 1.4% as it was recorded in March 2024.

Monthly Consumer Price Index March-April 2024

The National Consumer Price Index between March and April 2024 has increased by 0.5%. The increase in the overall index is attributed to price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: maize flour by 2.6%; meat by 1.5%; sunflower oil by 1.4%; fruits by 2.6%; vegetables by 1.2%; cocoyams by 2.7%; dried beans by 1.0%, and dried lentils by 2.8%.

Some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: charcoal by 7.1%, diesel by 2.8%, petrol by 2.9%, and accommodation services in hotels/lodges/guest souses by 1.0%.