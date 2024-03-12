Tanzania Annual Inflation Stayed at 3% in February 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate stagnated at 3.0% for two consecutive months in February 2024.

Meanwhile, the overall National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) went up from 111.28 recorded in February 2023 to 114.65 recorded in February 2024.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for February 2024 has increased to 1.8% from 1.5% which was recorded in January 2024.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for February 2024 has decreased to 3.5% from 3.6% that was recorded in January 2024.

Monthly Consumer Price Index January 2024 – February 2024

The National Consumer Price Index between January 2024 and February 2024 has increased by 0.5%. The increase in the overall index is attributed to price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include wheat grains by 0.9%, rice by 1.3%, sorghum grains by 1.9%, finger millet grains by 1.6%, sorghum Flour by 1.9%, fresh meat by 0.9%, fresh sardines by 0.5%, dried sardines by 0.8%, sunflower oil by 0.9%, fruits by 2.8%, vegetables by 2.4%, sweet potatoes by 2.8%, dried beans by 1.7%, dried lentils by 1.0%, dried cowpeas by 0.7% and sugar by 19.2%.

Some Non-Food items that contributed to an increase in the index include alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 0.2%, garments for men by 0.1%, garments for women by 0.2%, garments for children under 2 years by 0.2%, footwear for men by 0.4%, products and materials for the maintenance of the dwelling by 0.3%, liquefied hydrocarbon (gas) by 0.2%, firewood by 1.0%, wood charcoal by 5.5%, health products and services by 0.4%, mobile telephone by 0.3%, and education services by 0.5%.