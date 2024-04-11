Tanzania Annual Inflation Remained at 3% in March 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate stagnated at 3.0% for three consecutive months in March 2024.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 112.13 recorded in March 2023 to 115.51 recorded in March 2024.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for March 2024 has decreased to 1.4% from 1.8% which was recorded in February 2024.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for All Items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for March 2024 has increased to 3.7% from 3.5% which was recorded in February 2024.

Monthly Consumer Price Index February 2024 – March 2024

The National Consumer Price Index between February and March 2024 has increased by 0.8%. The increase in the overall index is attributed to price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include wheat grains by 1.2%; finger millet grains by 2.3%; beef by 4.0%; sardines by 5.4%; fruits by 2.8%; vegetables by 4.7%; Irish potatoes by 2.3%; sweet potatoes by 1.4%; cassava by 5.7%; cooking bananas by 4.4%; beans by 1.9% and peas by 1.5%.

Some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include firewood by 3.4%; diesel by 1.6%; petrol by 3.0% and passenger transport by road (bus, tax, motorcycle, train, etc.) by 1.8%.