Tanzania’s Annual Inflation Stayed at 3.1% in May 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the annual headline inflation rate remained at 3.1% in May 2024, the same as in April 2024.

The overall index went up from 112.72 recorded in May 2023 to 116.18 recorded in May 2024.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for May 2024 has increased to 1.6% from 1.4% which was recorded in April 2024.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for May 2024 has decreased to 3.7% from 3.9% that was recorded in April 2024.

Monthly Consumer Price Index April-May 2024

The National Consumer Price Index between April 2024 and May 2024 has increased by 0.1%. The increase in the overall index is attributed to price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: finger millet grains by 1.0%; sunflower oil by 1.1%; vegetables by 1.6%; round potatoes by 4.1%; fresh cassava by 1.2%; dried beans by 4.2%; and dried peas (njegere kavu) by 1.2%.

Some non-food items that contributed to an increase of the index include footwear for men by 0.4%; footwear for women by 0.3%; firewood by 1.5%; charcoal by 2.4%; petrol by 2.0%; and personal care by 0.3%.