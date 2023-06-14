Investments in Tanzania Reached USD 327 Million in May 2023

The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), has just released its Monthly Investment Factsheet-May 2023 which indicates that a total of 52 investment projects worth USD 327.63 million were approved and registered in May 2023.

These projects are expected to generate 6,279 new jobs.

Of the 52 investment projects, 21 were in manufacturing, 17 in transport, 10 in tourism, 3 in agriculture, 2 in commercial building, 2 in services, 1 in energy, and 1 in health and education.

Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) held 40% of the investment projects, local investments held 35%, and the rest was in the hand of joint-venture.

The top three leading sources of FDI in May 2023 were China, Mauritius, and India.

For additional details, access the TIC document here.