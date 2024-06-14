Tanzania National Budget for 2024-2025: Key Highlights, Tax Breaks, and Implications

On June 14, 2024, the Minister for Finance, Dr. Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba Madelu (MP), presented the much-awaited national budget for the fiscal year 2024/25 to the National Assembly.

This comprehensive budget, amounting to 49.35 trillion Tanzanian shilling, marks an 11.2% increase from the previous year, driven by a combination of factors including the depreciation of the Tanzanian shilling, rising interest rates, and the maturation of loans.

Significant allocations have also been made for new employment opportunities, debt repayment, local government elections, preparations for the 2025 general elections, and the upcoming 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which includes extensive construction and rehabilitation of stadiums.

Themes and Economic Goals

The 2024/25 budget is the fourth in the implementation of the Third Five-Year National Development Plan (2021/22 – 2025/26), under the theme “Realising Competitiveness and Industrialization for Human Development”. Additionally, in alignment with the East African Community’s agreed theme, the budget focuses on “Sustainable Economic Transformation through Fiscal Consolidation and Investment in Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation for Improved Livelihoods”.

The government’s macro-economic policy targets for 2024/25 include:

Accelerating GDP growth to 5.4% from 5.1% in 2023.

Keeping the inflation rate within a single-digit range of 3.0-5.0%.

Increasing domestic revenue to 15.8% of GDP, up from 15.4% in 2023/24.

Raising tax revenue to 12.9% of GDP from 12.6% in the previous fiscal year.

Maintaining a budget deficit (including grants) not exceeding 3.0% of GDP.

Ensuring foreign exchange reserves cover at least four months of imports.

Budget Priorities

The budget prioritizes several key areas to foster inclusive and competitive economic growth. These include:

Completion of flagship and strategic projects.

Strengthening production sectors.

Enhancing human capital development, particularly in social services.

Increasing the use of ICT.

Improving the business environment and investment climate.

Additionally, significant funds will be allocated for wages, debt servicing, the 2024 local government elections, preparations for the 2025 general elections, and the 2027 AFCON preparations.

Revenue and Financing

The government aims to raise 34.61 trillion shillings in domestic revenues, representing 70.1% of the total budget and 15.7% of GDP. The Tanzania Revenue Authority is expected to collect 29.41 trillion shillings, while non-tax revenue from ministries, agencies, and local government authorities is projected at 3.84 trillion shillings and 1.36 trillion shillings, respectively.

Development partners are expected to contribute 5.13 trillion shillings (10.3% of the total budget) in grants and concessional loans. The government also plans to borrow 6.62 trillion shillings from the domestic market, with 4.02 trillion earmarked for rolling over maturing government securities and 2.60 trillion for development projects. Additionally, 2.99 trillion shillings will be sourced from external commercial loans for development projects.

To strengthen the domestic capital market, the government will continue issuing benchmark bonds and open the market to investors from the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community. Efforts to increase domestic resource mobilization will continue under the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy (2024/25-2026/27), focusing on widening the tax base, enhancing tax administration, and promoting voluntary tax compliance.

Tax Reforms

The budget includes significant amendments to the tax structure, fees, and levies aimed at stimulating business and economic growth. Key changes include:

Value Added Tax (VAT)

Exemptions on motor vehicles, equipment, and machinery for the Tanzania People’s Defence Force.

VAT exemptions on aircraft and parts to boost the aviation industry.

VAT exemptions on water treatment chemicals and sewage, and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment for AFCON preparations.

Zero-rating of VAT on gold supplied to the Central Bank and domestic refineries to enhance foreign currency reserves.

VAT exemptions on locally manufactured fertilizers and textile products.

Incorporation of online data services into the VAT base to reflect technological changes.

Income Tax

Exemptions for institutions advancing health services and environmental conservation.

Relief for tea processing companies facing losses.

Amendments to facilitate electronic receipt use and allow public institutions’ contributions to the Consolidated Fund as deductible expenditures.

Introduction of withholding taxes on payments to digital content creators and industrial mineral purchases.

Exemptions on withholding tax for concessionary loans to stimulate economic growth.

Mining Act

Reduction of royalty rates on gold supplied to the Central Bank and domestic refineries to incentivize local processing.

Requirement for mineral right holders to set aside minerals for domestic processing.

Recognition of the Bank of Tanzania as the statutory gold dealer.

Fees and Levies in Tourism

The proposed budget includes adjustments in the aviation and tourism sectors to reduce operational costs and stimulate growth, and attract investment in the tourist industry, specifically:

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TAA) to charge a fee for renewing licenses to operate safety planes (Air Operators Certificates – AOC) at the rate of USD 600 per company per year instead of the current rate of USD 600 per aircraft per year.

To charge Tourist Business License fees in Tanzanian Shillings, instead of US Dollar. These proposed measures go hand in hand with the requirement of the fee to be paid for a period of 12 from the last day of the execution of the final payment for the business license;

To reduce the fee of the Tanzanian Tourist Business License which is paid by an agent of the mountain climbing from US Dollar 2,000 per annum to TZS 3,000,000 per annum. The fee shall be payable in Tanzanian shillings.

Conclusion

The 2024/25 Tanzania national budget aims to foster economic growth, industrialization, and improved livelihoods through strategic investments, tax reforms, and enhanced revenue mobilization.