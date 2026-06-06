Tanzania and Russia Expand Investment Cooperation as Air Tanzania Launches Moscow Flights and TISEZA Signs Cooperation Agreement

Tanzania and Russia agreed to deepen economic cooperation during President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s state visit to Russia from June 3-5, 2026.

The visit resulted in several economic initiatives, including the announcement that Air Tanzania will launch direct flights between Dar es Salaam, Moscow and Zanzibar from July 2, 2026, the signing of an investment promotion agreement between the Tanzania Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) and Russia’s Roscongress Foundation on June 5, and renewed commitments by both countries to expand trade and investment in sectors such as mining, agriculture, energy, transport and technology.

The outcomes emerged from bilateral talks between President Samia and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and from the Tanzania-Russia Business Forum held in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026).

During the Kremlin talks, President Putin said bilateral trade between the two countries increased by approximately 20-25% in the previous year and identified energy, geological exploration, transport and logistics, healthcare and education as sectors with potential for further cooperation.

Putin also noted that 2026 marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Tanzania and welcomed President Samia’s decision to make Russia the destination of her first state visit abroad following her inauguration.

President Samia described the visit as historic, noting that it was the first Tanzanian state visit to Russia since the visit of founding President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in 1969.

Addressing the Tanzania-Russia Business Forum, President Samia said economic and commercial cooperation had not kept pace with the strong diplomatic relationship between the two countries despite more than six decades of bilateral ties.

She highlighted Tanzania’s continued economic growth, macroeconomic stability and strategic location, which provides access to a regional market of more than 500 million people across Eastern and Southern Africa.

The President said Tanzania’s ongoing investments in ports, railways, logistics corridors and industrial infrastructure were creating opportunities for investors and identified mining, agriculture, oil and gas, energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics as priority sectors for Tanzania-Russia cooperation.

In the mining sector, she invited Russian investors to participate in geological surveys, mineral processing, smelting and refining projects.

In agriculture, she encouraged investment in fertilizer production, agricultural technologies and value-addition industries.

She also highlighted opportunities in natural gas development, pharmaceutical manufacturing, infrastructure development and energy technologies.

One of the key announcements made during the forum was the launch of direct Air Tanzania services linking Dar es Salaam, Moscow, and Zanzibar from July 2, 2026.

The forum brought together senior government officials, investors, business executives and private-sector representatives from Tanzania and Russia to explore opportunities in trade, investment, technology, energy, tourism, agriculture and industrial development.

During the event, President Samia witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between TISEZA and the Roscongress Foundation. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at promoting investment opportunities and strengthening business linkages between Tanzania and Russia.

President Samia said the current level of trade between Tanzania and Russia did not reflect the strength of bilateral relations.

She added that the purpose of the forum was to close the gap between economic potential and actual performance. “It is precisely this gap between our potential and our actual performance that brings us together in this room today.”

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said Tanzania had become an increasingly attractive destination for Russian business and investment.

“Tanzania is a promising partner for Russian companies. It is one of the African countries with steady economic growth, a rich resource base and a young population,” he said.

Reshetnikov said Russia was ready to increase imports of Tanzanian coffee, tobacco, avocados, nuts and fruits while expanding exports of fertilizers, wheat, sunflower oil and other agricultural products.

He also announced Russia’s readiness to pursue joint production and investment projects in agriculture, mining, energy, healthcare, transport infrastructure, and digital technologies.

“We are ready to take the next step and propose joint production projects in Tanzania. Let us scale up the cooperation that has already begun,” he said.

The latest agreements build on the Russia-Tanzania Business Forum held in Arusha in April 2026, which brought together more than 150 Russian and Tanzanian companies to explore opportunities in agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, infrastructure, information and communications technology, and manufacturing.

According to the forum organisers, future areas of cooperation include agricultural production and processing, fertilizer manufacturing, mining and mineral beneficiation, natural gas development, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, cybersecurity, tourism, logistics infrastructure, and education.