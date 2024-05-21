Tanzania and France Sign Paris Declaration to Enhance Cooperation

France and Tanzania have signed the Paris Declaration to enhance cooperation on energy and climate change, water and the blue economy, transport infrastructure development, gender equality, and women’s empowerment.

The signing took place on 14th May 2024 and was conducted by January Yusuf Makamba, Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie, and International Partnerships.

This event occurred during the official visit to Paris by H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania, who chaired the Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa held at UNESCO headquarters in the French capital.

In the context of the summit, President Hassan met with her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace to discuss trade and business deals ahead of the European Union-African Union summit in Brussels.

The two heads of state focused on improving business deals between their countries. During the discussions, President Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Tanzania’s energy transition, emphasizing investments in renewable energy projects.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of clean cooking methods, recognizing the need to mitigate the adverse health and environmental impacts of traditional cooking practices.

President Macron announced that France would actively invest in development projects to support clean cooking. The use of wood and charcoal for cooking constitutes a significant share of final energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions for many African partners.

In the water sector, sustainable water management and marine resource conservation were key focal points. Initiatives like the One Water Summit and collaborative projects aimed at preserving marine biodiversity underscored the shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

Transport infrastructure development and agricultural modernization were also areas of discussion and collaboration. France pledged support for Tanzania’s efforts to enhance road networks and urban transport systems, as well as initiatives to ensure regional and global food security through agricultural modernization.

Discussions on gender equality and women’s empowerment showcased both countries’ dedication to advancing women’s rights, with commitments made to support initiatives in healthcare, education, and sports for women and girls in Tanzania.

During the visit, France also welcomed Tanzania’s decision to join the community of the Paris Pact for People and the Planet (4P), adopted at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in June 2023.

The 4P provides a political pathway grounded in shared principles to scale up finance where the needs are greatest to reach a world where poverty has been eradicated and the planet preserved. To do so, it is necessary to mobilize all sources of financing, including official development assistance, national resources, and private investment.

The French embassy in Tanzania stressed that “This collaborative endeavor, as encapsulated in the Paris Declaration, underscores the shared vision of both nations for a sustainable and prosperous future. Through ongoing dialogue and cooperation, Tanzania and France are poised to address the challenges of our time and build a better world for all.”